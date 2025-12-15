“Let Christ Be Our Focus” Dr. Punguyire’s Christmas Appeal

Story By: Nii Okpoti Odamtten…..

As Ghana enters the festive season, the Eastern Regional Director of Health Services, Dr. Damien Punguyire, has issued a heartfelt Christmas message that blends public health responsibility with spiritual reflection, urging citizens to celebrate safely, protect lives, and keep faith at the centre of the season.

In an exclusive interview with Nii Okpoti Odamtten in Koforidua, Dr. Punguyire reflected on the year’s public health journey, acknowledged the dedication of health workers across the Eastern Region, and offered timely counsel to citizens as Christmas activities peak and the country looks ahead to 2026.

“Christmas should never be remembered for preventable injuries or avoidable deaths. The greatest gift we can give our families is our safety and our lives.”

Dr. Punguyire began by paying tribute to health professionals across the Eastern Region, describing them as the backbone of community wellbeing.

“I want to sincerely thank every doctor, nurse, midwife, disease control officer, ambulance staff, and support worker who has served our people with commitment and compassion throughout the year,” he said.

“Many will be on duty while others celebrate. Their sacrifice must never be taken for granted.”

He emphasized that teamwork, discipline, and professionalism within the Ghana Health Service continue to strengthen health delivery across the region.

With increased travel, social gatherings, and nightlife during the holidays, Dr. Punguyire issued a firm but caring warning on road safety and responsible behaviour.

“Please watch what you eat, what you drink, and never drink and drive. One careless decision can change many lives forever.”

According to him, preventable road traffic injuries and alcohol related incidents remain a major concern during festive periods, and citizens must take personal responsibility to reduce risks.

“Celebrate with moderation. If you are driving, do not drink. If you are drinking, do not drive. This simple choice saves lives,” he stressed.

Dr. Punguyire also used the opportunity to remind the public that good health is shaped not only in hospitals but also in homes and communities.

“Health begins with everyday choices hygiene, nutrition, rest, and how we care for one another. The festive season should not be an excuse to neglect these fundamentals,” he noted.

He encouraged families to look out for the elderly, children, and persons with underlying health conditions during celebrations.

Beyond public health advice, the Regional Director delivered a deeply reflective message on the spiritual essence of Christmas.

“Let Jesus Christ be our ultimate focus this Christmas. When we place love, compassion, and selflessness at the centre, we build healthier families and a healthier society.”

Dr. Punguyire described Christmas as a time for renewal spiritually, emotionally, and socially calling on Ghanaians to extend kindness and unity beyond the season.

As the year draws to a close, Dr. Punguyire expressed optimism about the future of healthcare delivery in the Eastern Region and Ghana as a whole.

“As we move into 2026, our collective goal must be a healthier, safer, and more resilient population. That responsibility belongs to all of us health workers, leaders, families, and individuals,” he said.

In his closing message, Dr. Punguyire extended warm festive greetings to staff of the Ghana Health Service and all citizens of the Eastern Region and beyond.

“I wish all our hardworking staff and every Ghanaian a Merry Christmas and a prosperous, healthy New Year. May peace, safety, and good health be our shared testimony.”