Leonardo DiCaprio Reveals He Has Not Rewatched Titanic Since Release

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio admitted he has never rewatched Titanic during a conversation with Jennifer Lawrence for Variety and Cable News Network (CNN) Actors on Actors series published on Wednesday December 17, surprising fans of the 1997 blockbuster.

The 50-year-old Oscar winner portrayed starving artist Jack Dawson in director James Cameron’s romantic disaster epic, which earned 2.264 billion dollars worldwide from a 200 million dollar budget and won 11 Academy Awards including Best Picture. When Lawrence asked if he had ever rewatched the film, DiCaprio responded he had not seen it in forever and generally does not watch his own films.

Lawrence encouraged DiCaprio to rewatch the three-hour epic that also starred Kate Winslet, telling him he could probably watch it as a movie now because it is so good. The Hunger Games actress acknowledged she also does not rewatch her own films, joking that she once put on American Hustle while drunk to see if she was good at acting but could not remember the answer.

DiCaprio was born November 11, 1974 and turned 50 years old in November 2024, launching his acting career in the late 1980s with television commercials and sitcom appearances. He received his first Academy Award nomination for What’s Eating Gilbert Grape in 1994 before becoming a global superstar through Titanic, which remained the highest grossing film of all time until Cameron’s Avatar surpassed it in 2010.

The conversation between DiCaprio and Lawrence aired as part of the 23rd season of Actors on Actors, an Emmy-winning franchise that pairs prominent performers to discuss their craft. The former Don’t Look Up costars also discussed their upcoming collaboration with director Martin Scorsese and the challenges of making political films in the current polarized climate.

DiCaprio went on to become one of Hollywood’s most acclaimed actors, collaborating with Scorsese on six films including Gangs of New York, The Aviator and Killers of the Flower Moon. He finally won his first Oscar for Best Actor in 2016 for his role as fur trapper Hugh Glass in The Revenant after receiving multiple nominations throughout his career.

The actor currently appears in Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another, an action film written 15 years ago that feels topical despite its age. Lawrence stars in Lynne Ramsay’s Die My Love as a new mother experiencing postpartum depression, delivering what critics call one of her most visceral and unforgettable performances.