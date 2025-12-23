Lending Rates Could Hit 10 Percent Target

Borrowing costs could fall to approximately 10 percent by the end of 2026, earlier than initially projected, as improving macroeconomic conditions create room for faster rate reductions, Bank of Ghana (BoG) Governor Dr. Johnson Pandit Asiama has announced.

Speaking at the central bank’s year end Festival of Nine Lessons, Carols and Thanksgiving Service in Accra on December 19, Dr. Asiama said the disinflation trend, currency stability, and improving growth outlook have accelerated the timeline for achieving single digit lending rates, despite persistent risks in the global and domestic economy.

“I am on record as having said that I would like to see lending rates below 10 percent before the end of my term,” Dr. Asiama told staff. “If there is one thing I pray for each morning, it is that our businesses can borrow below 10 percent, that the youth of this country who are so innovative can borrow below 10 percent and do things for themselves. I believe we are already on course.”

The Governor indicated that the Ghana Reference Rate (GRR), the lowest benchmark for lending, currently stands around 15 percent, down sharply from levels seen earlier in the economic adjustment period. Based on current trends, the central bank now expects the economy could reach the 10 percent lending rate threshold by end of next year rather than within the originally projected three year window.

“When we came in, lending rates were well beyond where they should be,” he said. “Now we are hopeful that by end of next year we could actually get to the 10 percent I was envisaging for the next three years. These outcomes are worth giving time for and we do not take them lightly.”

The accelerated timeline represents significant progress for an economy that saw lending rates well above 27 percent during the height of recent economic challenges. The Governor’s four year term, which began in early 2025, initially set 2028 as the target for achieving single digit rates.

Dr. Asiama cautioned that Ghana remains exposed to global shocks as a small, open economy. He pointed to geopolitical tensions, volatile trade conditions, and an uneven global recovery as external risks that could quickly affect inflation, food prices, and financial conditions.

“Something remote can go wrong somewhere in the Middle East or the U.S. economy and it impacts us,” he said, adding that while fundamentals have improved, risks “have not disappeared.”

The Governor said progress made in 2025 resulted from discipline and restraint, noting that the central bank and wider economy avoided a repeat of the instability seen in 2022. According to him, pressures were contained before they escalated into crises, helping to preserve trust in institutions and stabilise expectations.

Dr. Asiama highlighted recent legislative reforms including amendments to the Bank of Ghana Act, which strengthened governance and operational independence while reducing the risk of crisis driven liquidity injections. Those changes, he noted, were designed to ensure that conditions which led to the domestic debt exchange and pension losses in 2022 do not recur.

“I can confidently say that what happened in 2022 will never happen again,” he assured, referencing the domestic debt exchange and investor losses.

The Governor announced passage of the Virtual Asset Service Providers law, which brings crypto related activity into a regulated framework, allowing the central bank to manage risks rather than ignore them. “Effectively, virtual assets trading is now legal and no one is going to be arrested for doing crypto, but we now have the framework to manage the risks involved,” Dr. Asiama stated.

The Bank expects to continue reforms that will improve efficiency, deepen supervision, and invest in staff development through a new people strategy, while also moving to unlock value from idle real estate assets held by the institution.

Looking ahead to 2026, Dr. Asiama announced plans for a comprehensive people strategy to enhance staff development, leadership succession, and workplace culture. He also revealed efforts to strengthen subsidiaries such as Ghana International Bank in London and the Bank Hospital, as well as the creation of a new subsidiary to manage real estate and assets acquired during the financial sector cleanup.

The service, held under the theme “Oh, Give Thanks to the Lord, for He is Good! For His Mercy Endures Forever,” brought together leadership and staff to express gratitude for guidance and protection throughout the year. The programme featured choral performances by the BoG Exchequer Choir and invited groups.

Archbishop Duncan Williams delivered the sermon, underscoring the importance of gratitude as a foundation for longevity and success. “Gratitude not expressed is ingratitude,” the Archbishop declared, commending the Bank’s leadership for creating an atmosphere of thanksgiving.

As part of the programme, management announced plans to top up the offertory to as much as GH¢1 billion for donation to a children’s hospital and an orphanage home.

“Progress has given us room to move,” Dr. Asiama concluded. “But it also calls for vigilance. The work is not finished. This is just the beginning.”