Lena the Plug Files for Divorce From Adam22

Lena the Plug filed for divorce from husband Adam22 on June 1 in Los Angeles County, seeking custody of their daughter and half of their entertainment studio.

The content creator, whose legal name is Lena Nersesian, submitted the paperwork herself without a lawyer on her 35th birthday, according to documents obtained by TMZ. She is requesting both legal and physical custody of the couple’s five year old daughter.

Nersesian also wants half of the pair’s $1.1 million entertainment studio. In the filing she states she has no job and relies solely on $3,000 a month in spousal support, despite the success of the adult subscription account she built. She told the court the figures she listed were rough guesses.

“I have no access to any financial resources in this marriage,” the filing reads.

The documents list April 15 as the couple’s date of separation, and Nersesian cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.

Adam22, whose real name is Adam Grandmaison, appeared unbothered by the news. He shared a post about the divorce on Instagram with a caption offering to buy a car for any Black woman willing to date him, then added the word “FREEDOM.”

The two married in Tuscany, Italy, in May 2023 and built parallel careers in podcasting and adult content. They cohosted the show Plug Talk, where they interviewed other adult performers, and recently promoted a fresh episode together even as the divorce moved forward.