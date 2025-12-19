Leicester City Apologises After Delaying Staff December Salaries Until Year End

Championship club Leicester City has apologised to staff after informing them on Thursday, December 19, 2025, that they would not receive December salaries until December 31, reversing a long standing policy of early payment before Christmas. According to Daily Mail Sport, an email sent to all staff said the decision was taken to align payroll dates across the King Power Group, sparking anger and frustration among workers at King Power Stadium.

The usual date for salary payments is the final day of the month, but in the past Leicester had brought this forward to allow staff to bank their December pay cheques before Christmas. The policy applies to all staff at the club including players and management. Leicester insists that the decision does not have any relation to the club’s financial position, which they say remains stable. However, there is thought to be significant unhappiness across the club with how little notice they were given about this move.

The email, believed to be from interim managing director Kamonthip Netthanomsak, was sent only on Thursday, approximately 24 hours before the expected pay date. In previous years staff would expect to have been paid either on the final Friday before Christmas or the final working day before Christmas. It read that earlier payment has become a valued tradition for many colleagues and it is regrettable that greater notice could not be provided to allow more time for personal financial planning over the festive period.

Telegraph reported that concerns have emerged that the delay will leave families struggling during the holiday season. One supporter told the newspaper that a friend received an email and lots of club staff have no funds for Christmas now and their families will go without gifts. The email to staff added that should any staff require particular support in this regard, the process will be treated in confidence and the club will do its best to provide support where it is needed.

Leicester City is owned by Thailand based retail company King Power, a multi billion dollar entity. The Foxes, who captured the Premier League title in remarkable circumstances 10 years ago, were relegated from the Premier League last season and currently sit eighth in the Championship. The club is awaiting a disciplinary commission verdict after a hearing last month regarding alleged profitability and sustainability rules breaches during the 2023 to 2024 campaign.

The decision to delay staff payments comes after a major change was confirmed to the executive team in recent months. Susan Whelan stepped down as Leicester’s chief executive in October after spending 15 years at King Power. Kamonthip Netthanomsak currently operates as interim managing director following Whelan’s departure, who oversaw several key decisions during a hugely successful period for the Foxes. The club’s board now consists of Top, vice chairman Apichet Srivaddhanaprabha and director Shilai Liu.

Reports indicate the payment delay is unconnected to any financial difficulties at the club and instead represents an administrative change that would have required more notice. The Foxes have now moved within three points of the play off places after going three games unbeaten in the Championship under manager Marti Cifuentes. Leicester is preparing to take on Queens Park Rangers on Saturday, December 21, as they begin a hectic period of festive fixtures.