Legitimate Questions to Head of Economic Management Team of Akufo-Addo’s Government as He Engages Delegates of NPP in Ashanti Region

Despite the significant votes and support that Akufo-Addo/Bawumia’s government especially the Head of the Solid Economic Management Team benefitted from the people of Ashanti Region, they:

1. Failed to give Ashanti Region a single INTERCHANGE.

2. Failed to leave a single LEGACY PROJECT in the Ashanti Region.

3. Failed to complete & commission the Krofrom Market.

4. Failed to complete & commission the Afari Military Hospital.

5. Failed to complete & commission the 44-year-old Komfo Anokye Maternity and Children’s Block.

6. Failed to complete & commission the Kejetia Market Phase Two Project.

7. Failed to complete & commission the Boankra Inland Port.

8. Destroyed your businesses, and trading activities with $1 to GHC17.

9. Destroy your purchasing power with higher inflation.

10. Haircut the investments of your Pensioners, businessmen, and traders.

Dear Delegates, they will be in the Ashanti Region to solicit for your support and votes ahead of the 31st January 2026 Flagbearership contest.

Please, respectfully, ask them what the crime of the Ashanti Region was, hence the decision to let the region suffer such embarrassing situations under 8years of the “Solid Economic Management Team” led by Dr. Bawumia.

Again, ask them, when they will start and complete the:

1. Anloga Junction Interchange

2. Bekwai Roundabout Interchange

3. Santasi Interchange

Lastly, ask them if there is a completion date for:

1. Suame Interchange

2. Sofoline Interchange & Kumasi-Sunyani Road

3. Accra-Kumasi Road

At the Party level, ask them when the NPP will get a befitting Headquarters for the:

1. Ashanti Region

2. National Secretariat

We can’t be blind and quiet when it comes to the realities and prevailing challenges of the Party just to satisfy the egos, whims, and caprices of certain people. Let’s demand accountability from leadership.

UP Tradition Institute