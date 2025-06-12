Legal Scholar Demands End to Backroom Justice Interference in Ghana

Professor Kwaku Asare, the prominent legal practitioner known as Kwaku Azar, has condemned Ghana’s culture of behind-the-scenes plea bargaining that undermines criminal prosecutions.

His critique comes amid reports of political leaders preparing to intercede in a high-profile case involving New Patriotic Party (NPP) official Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly called Chairman Wontumi.

In a detailed Facebook post, Professor Asare identified what he called “the three-act tragedy of Ghanaian justice” – where investigations are launched against influential figures only to be derailed by traditional leaders, clergy or political connections applying pressure. “Chiefs arrive with cultural appeals, bishops come bearing forgiveness requests, party elders negotiate settlements – all while the courtroom doors remain closed to the public,” he wrote. The governance expert emphasized these interventions constitute obstruction of justice rather than legitimate mediation, creating what he termed “a shadow justice system for the privileged.”

Professor Asare’s analysis cites concerning patterns in corruption cases. According to 2025 Justice Ministry data reviewed by GhanaWeb, nearly two-thirds of graft cases against public officials since 2020 were either dropped or indefinitely delayed, with 41% involving documented third-party interference. He connected this to Ghana’s stagnant Judicial Independence Bill, first introduced in 2022 to insulate prosecutors from external pressure but never brought to vote. “When justice becomes negotiable, the rule of law becomes transactional,” Professor Asare warned.

The legal scholar proposed concrete reforms including criminal penalties for unauthorized case interference, mandatory disclosure of plea deals, and recusal requirements for judges handling politically-connected matters. His intervention comes as Dr. Nana Ayew Afriyie, NPP’s Ranking Member on Parliament’s Health Committee, confirmed plans for party leaders to formally apologize to President Mahama regarding Chairman Wontumi’s case. Legal observers note this development follows a familiar pattern where high-profile prosecutions lose momentum after political interventions.

Ghana’s justice system faces mounting scrutiny over case attrition rates and perceived two-tiered accountability. The Office of the Special Prosecutor’s 2024 annual report revealed only 17% of corruption cases resulted in convictions, with most dismissals citing “reconciliation between parties.” Professor Asare’s critique amplifies growing calls for structural reforms to safeguard prosecutorial independence as Ghana prepares for its next electoral cycle.