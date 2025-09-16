Legal Practitioner Lauds Ghartey’s Transformative GBA Leadership

A prominent legal practitioner has praised Ghana Bar Association President Efua Ghartey as among the finest leaders in the organization’s history, citing her bold advocacy for democratic governance and judicial independence.

Lawrence Kwesi Botchway Jnr, a barrister and solicitor of the Supreme Court of Ghana, described Ghartey’s tenure as transformative for both the legal profession and Ghana’s democratic institutions. His commendation comes as Ghartey continues to make history as the first female president of the Ghana Bar Association, having won the position with 1,208 votes against opponent Kwadzo Dzakpasu’s 1,060 during the September 2024 Bar Conference in Kumasi.

“Madam Ghartey has brought a refreshing sense of direction to the Association, ensuring that it remains a strong voice in defending constitutional governance, promoting justice, and protecting human rights,” Botchway stated in his recent assessment of her leadership.

The young lawyer, who is currently undergoing pupillage at the prestigious Ghartey & Ghartey law firm, highlighted how the GBA president has positioned the Association as what he termed “the conscience of the nation.” His praise reflects broader recognition of Ghartey’s assertive stance on critical national issues since assuming office.

Botchway particularly commended Ghartey’s consistent opposition to threats against the rule of law, noting her strategic use of the presidency to promote transparency and accountability in governance. He emphasized that her leadership extends beyond representing lawyers’ interests to strengthening Ghana’s democratic foundations.

“From her strong advocacy for judicial independence to her interventions on corruption and human rights, she has positioned the Bar as a reliable guardian of Ghana’s democratic order,” the legal practitioner observed.

Recent developments have demonstrated the relevance of Botchway’s assessment. Ghartey recently called on President John Dramani Mahama to collaborate with the Association in upholding the rule of law and strengthening the country’s democratic foundations, exemplifying her proactive approach to national governance issues.

Her leadership has also been marked by bold positions on controversial matters. During the 2025 Ghana Bar Association Conference in Wa, Ghartey criticized the removal of Justice Torkornoo, noting that while the process was lawful, it was unfair, demonstrating her willingness to speak truth to power even on sensitive judicial matters.

The GBA president’s commitment to professional development within the legal community has earned particular recognition from Botchway. He noted that her administration has created meaningful opportunities for young lawyers to receive mentorship while supporting the continuous development of senior practitioners.

“Under her watch, the Ghana Bar Association has strengthened its collaboration with state institutions, civil society organizations, and the media to advance good governance and the rule of law,” Botchway explained, describing her approach as combining “firmness with humility, inclusiveness with discipline, and advocacy with action.”

Ghartey’s presidency has coincided with several high-profile interventions in national affairs. She recently declared at the ‘Her Press’ Summit that “a media space that cannot protect its women cannot say it is democratic,” highlighting her focus on press freedom and gender equality within democratic governance.

The legal community has witnessed increased engagement from the GBA under Ghartey’s leadership, with the Association taking more assertive positions on matters affecting constitutional governance. This has included criticism of judicial conduct when necessary, as seen in her recent condemnation of a circuit court judge’s controversial bail ruling.

Botchway’s endorsement carries particular significance given his growing profile within Ghana’s legal circles. A holder of the Professional Barrister-at-Law (BL) Certificate from the Ghana School of Law, Botchway has established himself as an active voice on legal and political matters, making his praise of Ghartey’s leadership particularly noteworthy.

The young lawyer concluded his assessment by suggesting that Ghartey’s presidency represents a new standard for Bar leadership. “Madam Ghartey has proven that leadership at the Bar is not about occupying an office, but about leaving behind a legacy that inspires generations of lawyers to come,” he stated.

As Ghartey continues her historic tenure, her leadership style appears to be reshaping expectations for how the Ghana Bar Association engages with national issues while maintaining its traditional role as a guardian of justice and constitutional governance.