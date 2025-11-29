Legal Heavyweight Edudzi Kudzo Tameklo Speaks Out

Edudzi Kudzo Tameklo’s weekend Facebook post has reignited debate over judicial independence in Ghana, drawing sharp attention to past election petition rulings and current political tensions between the ruling NDC and opposition NPP.

On Saturday, November 29, 2025, Edudzi Kudzo Tameklo, Esquire, Director of Legal Affairs for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and Chief Executive Officer of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), took to Facebook to question the judiciary’s consistency. His post was a direct response to remarks by Hon. Alex Afenyo-Markin, Minority Leader and MP for Effutu, who had described Ghana’s courts as a “kangaroo judiciary” after a ruling in the ongoing Kpandai election petition case.

Tameklo’s reflections drew on his own experience during the Assin North election petition of 2021, when Hon. James Gyakye Quayson was restrained from serving as MP.

He recounted how the injunction order was swiftly drawn and dispatched from Cape Coast to Accra on January 6, 2021, just hours before the swearing-in of MPs and the election of a new Speaker. According to him, the speed and orchestration of that ruling demonstrated how political calculations often intersect with judicial processes.

Historical Parallels and Judicial Trust

Tameklo contrasted the Assin North case—where an injunction was granted before the petition was heard—with the current Kpandai petition, which proceeded through full hearings, witness testimonies, and cross-examinations. He questioned why Afenyo-Markin would now disparage the judiciary, given his own past reliance on expedited rulings.

This commentary comes amid broader public skepticism about Ghana’s judiciary. Analysts note that declining trust in judicial institutions has been a recurring theme, with critics citing inconsistent adherence to constitutional provisions and perceived political interference. Earlier this year, Tameklo himself warned that the High Court risked “constitutional chaos” if it entertained review applications by former Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo.

Political Context

The timing of Tameklo’s post is significant. Ghana’s political climate remains tense as both the NDC and NPP prepare for the 2026 general elections. The judiciary has repeatedly been thrust into the spotlight, from disputes over parliamentary seats to controversies surrounding the suspension of Chief Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo.

Observers argue that Afenyo-Markin’s “kangaroo” remark reflects opposition frustration with recent rulings, while Tameklo’s rebuttal underscores the ruling party’s defense of judicial legitimacy. The clash highlights how legal narratives are weaponized in Ghana’s political battles, with each side invoking past precedents to justify current positions.

Looking Ahead

Tameklo’s appeal to “let no one create drama today” suggests a call for restraint as Ghana navigates sensitive electoral disputes. His reminder of past judicial maneuvers—such as the Supreme Court’s rare Friday sitting in 2021—serves as both a cautionary tale and a defense of the judiciary’s role in safeguarding national stability.

As Ghana approaches another election cycle, the judiciary’s credibility will remain central to democratic governance. Whether the courts can withstand partisan attacks and maintain public trust may determine not only the outcome of individual petitions but also the broader legitimacy of the electoral process.

In essence, Tameklo’s post is more than a personal reflection—it is a pointed intervention in Ghana’s ongoing struggle over judicial independence, political accountability, and the fragile balance of power between law and politics.