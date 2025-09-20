Legal Experts Split on Galamsey Enforcement Strategy

Leading lawyers clash over whether police powers or military intervention offers best path to combat illegal mining as Catholic bishops demand emergency declaration from President Mahama.

Ghana’s legal community remains divided on the most effective enforcement strategy to combat the country’s illegal mining crisis, as clashes with armed galamsey groups killed more than 50 security personnel and 120 civilians between 2020 and 2023.

Private legal practitioners Martin Kpebu and Kofi Bentil presented contrasting approaches during Saturday’s Key Points program on TV3, highlighting the complexity of addressing Ghana’s most persistent environmental challenge.

Kpebu argued that existing police powers provide sufficient legal framework to tackle illegal mining without requiring military deployment or emergency declarations. “Let us exhaust the law. The Police can do the work,” he stated, emphasizing that current legislation already empowers law enforcement to arrest operators and confiscate equipment.

The lawyer’s position aligns with President John Dramani Mahama’s reluctance to declare a state of emergency, as expressed during his September 10 media encounter. “I’ve been reluctant to implement a state of emergency in the galamsey fight because we’ve not exhausted the powers we even have without a state of emergency,” Mahama explained.

However, Bentil, Vice President of IMANI Africa, advocated for declaring security zones and deploying military forces to affected areas. “I have no doubt that if our army is left alone, they can do this, but they won’t be left alone,” he said, arguing that political interference undermines enforcement efforts.

Bentil’s assessment reflects growing frustration with perceived lack of political will to confront illegal mining networks. “We will not solve galamsey because we are not serious about solving it. They don’t pay any price for failing, they gain a lot for failing the fight,” he declared.

The debate intensified following a statement issued Monday, September 15, 2025, by the Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference urging government to adopt comprehensive and long-term national strategy to address what they described as catastrophic environmental destruction.

Bishop Matthew Kwasi Gyamfi, President of the Conference, described galamsey as “a cancer in our national soul” that is ravaging rivers, destroying farmlands, poisoning food chains, corrupting governance, and threatening national security.

The religious leaders’ intervention comes as high gold prices and unemployment linked to surge in illegal mining raise fears about maternal deaths, miscarriages and birth defects from pollution caused by mercury contamination in water sources.

Government response has focused on legislative reform, with Acting Minister for Environment, Science and Technology Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah officially requesting Attorney General revocation of Legislative Instrument (L.I.) 2462 and its amended version, L.I. 2501, on August 29, 2025.

The instruments previously allowed mining in forest reserves under specific conditions, including presidential approval for operations in Globally Significant Biodiversity Areas (GSBAs) deemed in “national interest.” Their revocation would formalize Ghana’s commitment to ending mining in protected forest areas.

President Mahama has emphasized that his administration issued no licenses for forest reserve mining since assuming office, while establishing programs such as the Responsible Cooperative Mining and Skills Development Programme (rCOMSDEP) and National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS) to coordinate enforcement efforts.

However, enforcement challenges persist as many illegal miners now operate out of fortified camps with trenches, watchtowers and armed patrols, turning galamsey into a more lethal vocation. This militarization of illegal mining operations has complicated traditional law enforcement approaches.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) maintains that existing regulatory frameworks provide robust guidelines for responsible mining practices, though critics argue weak enforcement mechanisms enable continued environmental destruction.

National Petroleum Authority (NPA) Chief Executive Officer Godwin Edudzi Tameklo acknowledged that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and President Mahama respect Catholic bishops’ views, though government position remains unchanged regarding emergency declaration necessity.

The policy debate reflects broader tensions between immediate enforcement needs and long-term sustainable solutions. While emergency powers could enable rapid deployment of security forces, critics question whether temporary measures address underlying economic drivers fueling illegal mining participation.

Alternative approaches include establishing properly regulated small-scale mining zones with environmental safeguards, providing displaced farmers with land restoration and credit access, and launching nationwide afforestation programs offering dignified employment opportunities.

The illegal mining crisis has reached unprecedented scale, with contamination affecting the country’s rivers and soil while threatening Ghana’s $5.2 billion annual gold export revenue through reputational damage and potential international sanctions.

As legal experts debate enforcement strategies, the Catholic bishops’ call for “courage of leadership” reflects mounting pressure on President Mahama to demonstrate decisive action against what has become Ghana’s most visible environmental crisis threatening millions of citizens’ health and livelihoods.