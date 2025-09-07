Legal Experts Divided Over Transparency in Chief Justice Removal

Legal experts have expressed conflicting views on Ghana’s unprecedented Chief Justice removal process, with calls for transparency meeting criticism over procedural fairness and potential political motivations.

Martin Kpebu, a prominent private legal practitioner, has urged President John Dramani Mahama to release the complete report that led to Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo’s dismissal, arguing that secrecy provisions end once constitutional proceedings conclude.

“I urge President Mahama to release the full report on the investigations which led to the removal of the Chief Justice since the Supreme Court has said that when Article 146 proceedings come to an end, the oath of secrecy and in-camera hearings also come to an end,” Kpebu stated during TV3’s Key Points program on Saturday.

However, the removal has generated sharp criticism from senior legal figures who question both the process and underlying motivations. Former Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo described the proceedings as unfairly conducted and potentially damaging to judicial independence.

“My honest and candid view is that this has so weakened the institution of the judiciary,” Akuffo stated. “She did not get a fair trial. Even though it is not a trial, strictly speaking, it was handled as though it were a treason trial.”

Kwaku Ansa-Asare, former Director of the Ghana School of Law, supported the removal decision, emphasizing that Torkornoo could not claim ignorance of the financial misconduct allegations as head of the judicial service.

“The Chief Justice cannot claim ignorance about the said payments under question. The buck stops with her as head of the Judicial Service,” Ansa-Asare explained during the same television program.

IMANI Africa Vice President Kofi Bentil characterized the removal as politically motivated, warning about dangerous precedents for future governments. “I see this act as a clear witch-hunt because the NDC had a premeditated plan to remove the Chief Justice. I worry about the precedent that has been set,” Bentil declared.

The removal followed a five-member committee investigation chaired by Supreme Court Justice Gabriel Scott Pwamang, which examined three separate petitions against Torkornoo. The committee found grounds of stated misbehavior under Article 146 of the Constitution, leading to her immediate dismissal on September 1.

Committee chair Justice Pwamang emphasized the constitutional mandate during the report presentation ceremony. “To the committee, our mandate and remit as set out under Article 146 Clauses (7) and (8) of the Constitution are clear. It is to inquire into the petitions in camera, hear the person against whom the petitions have been brought in her defence, and then make a recommendation to the President.”

The investigation process involved 25 witnesses, eight lawyers, and produced a comprehensive 1,000-page report before recommending Torkornoo’s removal. The committee included former Auditor-General Daniel Yaw Domelevo, Major Flora Bazaanura Dalugo of the Ghana Armed Forces, and Professor James Sefah Dzisah from the University of Ghana.

Torkornoo was initially suspended on April 22, 2025, after prima facie cases were established against her in three separate petitions submitted by Ghanaian citizens. The suspension was carried out in consultation with the Council of State, following constitutional procedures.

The controversy centers on allegations of financial misconduct involving the unlawful use of public funds for personal family trips. The committee found that Torkornoo improperly charged the Judicial Service for journeys to Tanzania and the United States with family members.

Kpebu’s call for transparency reflects broader public demands for accountability in the removal process. His argument that constitutional secrecy provisions expire after proceedings conclude could influence future Article 146 cases and public access to judicial misconduct investigations.

The divided legal expert opinions highlight tensions between constitutional accountability mechanisms and concerns about judicial independence. While some view the removal as necessary enforcement of ethical standards, others worry about political interference in judicial administration.

The case represents the first removal of a sitting Chief Justice in Ghana’s constitutional history, creating precedent for future misconduct proceedings against senior judicial officers. The outcome may influence how subsequent governments approach judicial accountability and independence balance.