Legal Experts Debate Nyindam Status as Supreme Court Suspends Rerun

Legal experts remain divided on Matthew Nyindam’s status as Kpandai Member of Parliament following the Supreme Court’s decision to suspend a planned parliamentary rerun, with arguments centering on statutory timelines and constitutional procedure.

Lawyer Gary Nimako Marfo asserted that Nyindam remains the duly elected MP, citing the National Democratic Congress’s failure to comply with PNDC Law 234 governing election petitions. Speaking on Okay FM, Nimako Marfo explained the law mandates any party dissatisfied with parliamentary election results to file a petition within 21 days after the Electoral Commission officially gazettes the results.

According to Nimako Marfo, “The NDC did not act within this statutory period.” He insisted that once the gazette is published, parties failing to contest within the stipulated timeframe are deemed to have accepted the results, adding that PNDC Law 234 has not been repealed and remains in full force.

The Supreme Court on December 16 ordered the Electoral Commission to suspend all proceedings and activities related to the Kpandai parliamentary rerun originally scheduled for December 30. The apex court issued the directive after hearing an application filed by Nyindam challenging the Tamale High Court’s November 24 ruling that annulled the December 7, 2024 parliamentary election results.

However, Rockson Nelson Dafeamekpor, Member of Parliament for South Dayi and Majority Chief Whip, countered that the Supreme Court’s suspension does not restore Nyindam to his seat. Speaking on JoyNews on December 16, he described the ruling as very straightforward, stressing it only affects the rerun notice and does not alter Nyindam’s current legal status.

Dafeamekpor emphasized that while the planned rerun is on hold, the High Court’s nullification of the 2024 results remains the prevailing legal position. He stated that Nyindam is no longer an MP and the Supreme Court has not annulled or overturned the High Court decision.

Professor Kwadwo Appiagyei Atua, Professor of International Law and Human Rights at the University of Ghana School of Law, argued Parliament should have allowed Nyindam to remain in office while legal challenges were being pursued. Speaking on JoyNews’ Newsfile, he said parliamentary procedure had already respected the Speaker’s initial ruling requiring a mandatory seven day stay.

Professor John Osae Kwapong, Democracy and Development Fellow at the Centre for Democratic Development, welcomed the Supreme Court’s intervention as timely and necessary. Speaking on JoyNews’ AM Show, he said the matter raises fundamental constitutional questions warranting the highest court’s attention.

The Tamale High Court ruling followed an election petition filed by NDC candidate Daniel Nsala Wakpal alleging widespread procedural irregularities. Justice Emmanuel Brew Plange highlighted critical failures including unauthorized relocation of a collation center and deepened ink cancellations on official records, ordering a full rerun across all 152 polling stations despite scrutinizing only 41 in detail.

Nyindam argues the High Court exceeded its mandate by annulling the entire constituency’s results based on a fraction of polling station data. The Supreme Court granted his request for substituted service, allowing documents to be pasted at his Kpandai residence, on notice boards of Tamale High Court and Kpandai District Court, and sent via WhatsApp.

The case has been adjourned to January 13, 2026, for further hearing. Recent polling data from Global InfoAnalytics places Nyindam at 50 percent and Wakpal at 46 percent, a margin within the survey’s plus or minus 3.9 percent margin of error.