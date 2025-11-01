Legal Expert Warns Special Prosecutor Against Partisan Pressure

A prominent legal practitioner has urged Ghana’s Office of the Special Prosecutor to maintain its independence and resist partisan influences that could undermine its credibility.

Austin Kwabena Brako-Powers, a governance analyst and legal practitioner, has cautioned the OSP against succumbing to partisan pressure. His intervention comes at a time when the anti-corruption body faces intense public scrutiny over its handling of several high-profile investigations.

The lawyer’s warning reflects growing concerns about external pressures on the institution, which was established in 2018 as an independent body to investigate and prosecute corruption cases involving public officials and politically exposed persons. While Ghanaians have legitimate expectations for swift action against corruption, Brako-Powers reportedly emphasized the importance of thoroughness in investigations.

The OSP, led by Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng, currently manages over 150 corruption-related cases at various stages. The office has recently faced challenges including judicial setbacks and public criticism over the pace of prosecutions. Some observers have accused the institution of selective prosecution, while others defend its methodical approach to building strong cases.

Brako-Powers’ statement adds to ongoing debates about how Ghana’s anti-corruption architecture can balance public demands for accountability with the procedural requirements necessary for successful prosecutions. The legal expert has previously commented on other governance matters, including criticizing suggestions that the Ghana Bar Association acts with partisan bias.

The OSP operates under Act 959, which grants it investigative and prosecutorial powers independent of executive control. However, maintaining this independence in practice has proven challenging, particularly when investigations involve politically connected individuals or occur during election periods.

Recent high-profile cases before the OSP include investigations into former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta regarding several contracts, the Labianca customs fraud case, and allegations involving former Sanitation Minister Cecilia Dapaah. The office has also completed investigations into the Airbus bribery allegations and the SML revenue assurance contract.