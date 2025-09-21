Legal Expert Questions Torkonoo’s Practical Return to Supreme Court

A University of Ghana law professor has expressed skepticism about former Chief Justice Gertrude Torkonoo’s prospects of returning to the Supreme Court bench, despite legal provisions that could permit such a comeback.

Professor Kwadwo Appiagyei-Atua highlighted constitutional gaps in Ghana’s judicial framework while analyzing Torkonoo’s removal from office by President John Dramani Mahama on September 1, 2025, following accusations of stated misbehavior and misuse of public funds.

Speaking on Joy News, Prof. Appiagyei-Atua identified what he described as a significant loophole in Article 146 of Ghana’s Constitution, which governs the removal of superior court judges. “You can be a chief justice, you are removed, but you can remain as a Supreme Court judge,” he explained, emphasizing the need for constitutional amendments to address this gap.

Torkonoo filed a judicial review application at the High Court on September 17, 2025, challenging her removal and arguing that President Mahama overstepped his constitutional authority. The former Chief Justice contends that her removal violated due process provisions and seeks to have the removal warrant declared null and void.

While acknowledging the legal merit of her case, Prof. Appiagyei-Atua warned that practical considerations within the judiciary could undermine any potential return. He pointed to the “toxic environment” created during the removal proceedings and questioned how the former Chief Justice could effectively reintegrate with colleagues who participated in decisions against her.

“Most of the decisions are made against her. How is she going to relate to her colleagues who made those decisions against her? That is where the gap is,” the law professor observed, highlighting the interpersonal challenges that could complicate a return to the bench.

The removal process began in April 2025 when President Mahama suspended Torkonoo following the receipt of three petitions alleging misconduct. A five-member investigative committee, chaired by Supreme Court Justice Gabriel Pwamang, subsequently examined the allegations before recommending her removal.

Torkonoo served as Ghana’s 15th Chief Justice from June 12, 2023, until her dismissal, making her the third woman to head the country’s highest court. Her removal marked the first time in Ghana’s history that a sitting Chief Justice has been removed from office through constitutional proceedings.

The constitutional provision allowing removed Chief Justices to potentially return as regular Supreme Court judges creates unprecedented legal territory for Ghana’s judiciary. Prof. Appiagyei-Atua emphasized that while Torkonoo possesses the legal right to seek reinstatement, the practical realities of judicial collegiality present significant obstacles.

The case has broader implications for Ghana’s judicial independence and constitutional governance. Legal experts note that the outcome could establish important precedents for how the country handles disputes between the executive and judicial branches, particularly regarding the boundaries of presidential authority in judicial appointments and removals.

Torkonoo’s legal challenge centers on procedural arguments, claiming that the removal process conflated her roles as Chief Justice and Supreme Court Justice. Her lawyers argue that the constitutional provisions for removing a Chief Justice differ from those for removing regular Supreme Court justices, creating legal grounds for her continued service on the court.

The ongoing judicial review represents a test of Ghana’s constitutional framework and separation of powers principles. Prof. Appiagyei-Atua concluded that while legal mechanisms exist for Torkonoo’s potential return, the practical dynamics within the Supreme Court make such an outcome increasingly unlikely.

The resolution of this constitutional dispute will likely influence future relationships between Ghana’s executive and judicial branches, particularly regarding the extent of presidential powers in judicial appointments and the protection of judicial independence.