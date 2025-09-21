Legal Expert Proposes Investment Requirements for Ghana Diaspora Citizenship

An Accra-based legal practitioner has challenged Ghana’s practice of granting free citizenship to African diaspora members, proposing an investment-linked naturalization system similar to European Golden Visa programs to boost national development funding.

Kofi Asmah, a lawyer and entrepreneur, argued that Ghana’s current citizenship policy represents a missed economic opportunity, citing successful investment-based citizenship programs in other countries as viable alternatives for revenue generation.

“Stop giving away Ghanaian citizenship for free,” Asmah stated in a September 21 Facebook post, advocating for policy reforms that would require diaspora applicants to make financial contributions to Ghana’s development.

The legal expert highlighted Ghana’s significant citizenship grants since the 2019 Year of Return initiative, noting that 524 diaspora members received citizenship in November 2024 alone, adding to earlier ceremonies that brought the total to approximately 750 new citizens since 2019.

Asmah drew comparisons with Portugal’s Golden Visa program, which has generated over 7.3 billion euros by 2024, and Malta’s former citizenship-by-investment scheme, which allowed individuals to obtain citizenship by contributing €600,000 after three years or €750,000 after one year before being discontinued following European Union legal challenges.

“They understand what Ghana does not – citizenship must serve the state,” he argued, proposing that Ghana establish its own Golden Visa framework requiring diaspora applicants to invest in agriculture, housing, renewable energy, or government bonds.

His calculations suggest that if the 750 new citizens since 2019 had each invested $200,000, Ghana could have generated over $150 million in development capital. These funds, according to Asmah, could finance school construction, hospital modernization, or currency reserve stabilization.

The proposal comes as Ghana continues expanding diaspora engagement initiatives. The government recently announced visa-free entry for Africans and diaspora members attending the 2025 Diaspora Summit, reinforcing President John Dramani Mahama’s administration’s commitment to strengthening continental connections.

Presidential Adviser on Diaspora Affairs Kofi Okyere Darko has emphasized that the diaspora represents “a part of Ghana” rather than being apart from it, highlighting their contributions beyond financial remittances to include skills transfer and cultural exchange.

However, Asmah questioned whether sentimental connections alone adequately serve Ghana’s development needs. “History matters. The scars of slavery and displacement cannot be ignored. But let us be honest: nostalgia will not strengthen or stabilize the cedi,” he argued.

The legal practitioner emphasized the Ghanaian passport’s inherent value, including access to Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) markets, visa-free travel across Africa, and respected global identity recognition. He argued these benefits justify requiring investment commitments from citizenship seekers.

Asmah’s housing market angle suggests that required property investments could address Ghana’s housing deficit while enabling new citizens to acquire rental properties that benefit local communities. This approach, he contends, would tie citizenship to concrete nation-building rather than symbolic gestures.

The citizenship debate occurs against the backdrop of Ghana’s economic challenges, including currency instability and infrastructure development needs. Current naturalization processes focus primarily on ancestral connections and cultural ties rather than economic contributions.

European experiences with citizenship-by-investment programs offer mixed lessons. While Portugal’s Golden Visa has generated substantial revenue, Malta’s program faced European Court of Justice challenges and was declared illegal in April 2025, highlighting potential legal complications for such schemes.

Ghana’s diaspora engagement strategy has historically emphasized Pan-African solidarity and heritage reconnection rather than economic requirements. The 2019 Year of Return successfully attracted significant diaspora participation and investment, though without mandatory financial commitments.

Critics of investment-based citizenship argue that such programs can undermine citizenship’s intrinsic value and create inequitable access based on wealth rather than genuine connection to the country. Supporters contend that requiring financial commitment demonstrates serious dedication to national development.

The proposal reflects broader discussions about balancing diaspora engagement with economic development needs in African countries seeking to leverage their global diaspora populations for national advancement while maintaining cultural and historical connections.