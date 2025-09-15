Legal Expert Demands INEC Prosecute Early Campaign Violators

Senior Advocate of Nigeria Femi Falana has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission to take decisive legal action against politicians violating electoral laws through premature 2027 campaign activities, arguing that prosecution would test the true scope of existing legislation.

Speaking during Sunday Politics, the prominent human rights lawyer criticized INEC’s apparent reluctance to enforce electoral regulations, describing the current wave of early campaigning as “abnormal” and demanding stronger institutional responses.

“The law cannot cover all situations. The lawmakers thought they were dealing with a civilized political class,” Falana stated, arguing that widespread violations now make it imperative for INEC to exercise its constitutional and Electoral Act powers through regulatory enforcement.

His intervention comes amid growing controversy over early political activities ahead of the 2027 general elections, with INEC issuing warnings against premature campaigns while acknowledging violations disguised as “philanthropy” or “appreciation” through billboards, social media, and public gatherings.

INEC Chairman Mahmood Yakubu recently revealed that Section 94(1) of the Electoral Act 2022 prohibits campaign commencement earlier than 150 days before polling day, but acknowledged “there is no sanction whatsoever concerning breaches for campaigns earlier than 150 days to an election”.

Falana challenged this interpretation, insisting that INEC possesses sufficient authority to initiate prosecutions regardless of specific sanction provisions. “INEC is required to charge some of these guys before the court. Let them come to court and say, ‘Sorry, my Lord, there is no provision for punishment,'” he argued.

The legal scholar emphasized that court proceedings would clarify the law’s true boundaries and establish precedent for future violations. He warned that disobedience to any resulting court orders would constitute contempt, which carries potential jail terms for violators.

Recent concerns from advocacy groups have intensified pressure on INEC, with organizations like SERAP warning that the commission’s inaction undermines its ability to track campaign finance and threatens electoral integrity.

The timing of Falana’s intervention follows INEC’s acknowledgment that early campaigns distract from governance and erode confidence in the electoral process, with hints that the commission might consider sanctions.

Current electoral violations include high-profile politicians engaging in activities that clearly constitute campaigning while maintaining they are conducting legitimate political or social engagements. These activities range from strategic billboard placements to orchestrated public appearances designed to boost political profiles.

Falana’s legal analysis suggests that INEC’s regulatory powers extend beyond explicit sanctions outlined in the Electoral Act. He argues that the commission’s constitutional mandate provides sufficient basis for initiating legal proceedings against violators, even without specific penalty provisions.

The debate highlights broader questions about electoral law enforcement in Nigeria’s democratic system. Critics argue that weak enforcement mechanisms encourage violations, while defenders suggest that overly aggressive prosecution could stifle legitimate political expression.

Legal experts note that successful prosecutions would establish important precedents for future electoral cycles, potentially deterring similar violations through demonstrated consequences. The current situation offers an opportunity to clarify the boundaries between legitimate political activity and premature campaigning.

Advocacy organizations have warned that INEC’s failure to act against early campaigns implicitly condones violations of the Nigerian Constitution, the Electoral Act, and the country’s international human rights obligations.

The controversy occurs against the backdrop of Nigeria’s ongoing democratic development, where electoral integrity remains crucial for maintaining public confidence in democratic institutions. Strong enforcement of electoral laws could strengthen institutional credibility.

Falana’s call for prosecution reflects growing frustration among legal observers who argue that weak enforcement undermines the rule of law in Nigeria’s electoral system. His intervention adds legal weight to demands for stronger institutional responses to electoral violations.

The outcome of this debate could significantly influence how electoral laws are interpreted and enforced in future Nigerian elections, potentially setting important precedents for democratic governance and institutional accountability.