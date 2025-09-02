Legal expert demands constitutional changes after Chief Justice departure

Prominent lawyer Martin Kpebu has intensified pressure on Ghana to overhaul its constitution, citing the recent exit of Chief Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkornoo as evidence that judicial independence remains under threat.

Speaking on Channel One TV’s The Point of View programme Monday, Kpebu targeted Article 144 of the 1992 Constitution, which grants presidents sweeping authority to select the country’s top judge. He argued this provision creates dangerous overlap between executive and judicial branches.

“We don’t want the President to be the one to appoint the CJs under Article 144. We don’t want it, so we want 144 out,” the legal practitioner declared during the television interview.

Kpebu revealed his advocacy began gaining momentum last year when correspondence between the former Chief Justice and ex-President Nana Akufo-Addo became public. The lawyer suggested this episode highlighted fundamental flaws in how Ghana structures its highest court appointments.

The constitutional reform debate has gained fresh urgency following Torkornoo’s departure from the Supreme Court’s top position. Legal observers worry that presidential influence over judicial appointments compromises the independence courts need to function effectively.

Beyond appointment procedures, Kpebu proposed systematic changes to how Ghana handles judicial misconduct cases. He called for clear categories that distinguish between serious violations and minor infractions, arguing current approaches lack necessary nuance.

“One of the things we should do is that we should be able to categorise—to know what are serious offences and what are minors,” he explained to viewers. Without such distinctions, he warned, minor mistakes risk receiving punishment equivalent to major ethical breaches.

The lawyer’s intervention reflects broader national discussions about strengthening democratic institutions and ensuring proper separation of powers. Constitutional experts have increasingly questioned whether Ghana’s 1992 framework adequately protects judicial independence in practice.

Reform advocates argue that removing presidential control over Chief Justice appointments would eliminate potential conflicts of interest. They suggest alternative selection mechanisms could better insulate the judiciary from political pressures while maintaining democratic accountability.