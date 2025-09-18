Legal Expert Defends Torkornoo’s Constitutional Right to Challenge Removal

Prominent lawyer Alex Gyamfi has defended former Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo’s decision to seek legal redress over her controversial removal, emphasizing that constitutional democracy demands adherence to due process regardless of executive power.

Speaking on Asaase Radio’s Breakfast Show on Thursday, Gyamfi argued that Torkornoo’s suspension in April 2025 following three misconduct petitions represents a critical test case for Ghana’s judicial independence and constitutional governance framework.

The legal practitioner stressed that presidential powers, while constitutionally granted, must operate within established checks and balances. “In a constitutional democracy, every action of government and its agencies can be questioned. That is why we call it the rule of law, because the law is deemed to be supreme and everybody is subject to it,” Gyamfi stated during the radio interview.

His comments come as Torkornoo continues her legal battles across multiple courts, including dismissed injunction applications at the Supreme Court and a $10 million compensation claim at the ECOWAS Court for alleged human rights violations during the removal process.

Gyamfi defended the ex parte application strategy employed by the former Chief Justice, explaining that such legal maneuvers represent legitimate constitutional remedies available to any citizen. He noted that ex parte applications provide temporary relief for ten days before full court hearings with all parties present.

The legal expert drew parallels to previous constitutional challenges, specifically referencing the Domelevo case where courts established important precedents regarding presidential removal powers outside constitutionally prescribed processes. “This is a test case for all of us, and all the lawyers are monitoring and learning because new arguments will come up,” he observed.

Torkornoo, who served as Ghana’s 15th Chief Justice from June 2023 until her dismissal on September 1, 2025, became the first sitting Chief Justice in Ghana’s history to face suspension. Her removal followed petitions alleging misconduct, financial impropriety, and abuse of judicial powers.

While declining to comment on the specific merits of the ongoing Supreme Court case, Gyamfi commended Torkornoo’s decision to pursue legal remedies, describing her actions as demonstrating “bravery and courage.” He suggested that the case’s outcome could establish crucial precedents for future judicial removal procedures.

The lawyer emphasized that judicial power, derived from the people, must be exercised within legal boundaries. “Power emanates from the people and judicial power is exercised by the judiciary, subject to the law. If we are to be subjected to the law, we must follow due process, we must be fair, we must not be candid, and we should not be attracted by malice,” Gyamfi declared.

The unprecedented nature of Torkornoo’s removal has sparked extensive debate within Ghana’s legal community about constitutional safeguards for judicial independence. Previous comments from Gyamfi highlighted concerns that Article 146 of Ghana’s Constitution makes the Chief Justice position vulnerable to political manipulation compared to other Superior Court justices.

Legal observers suggest that regardless of the case’s outcome, the proceedings will likely influence future interpretations of executive power limitations and judicial protection mechanisms within Ghana’s constitutional framework.

The former Chief Justice’s multi-pronged legal strategy includes challenging both the constitutionality of the removal process and seeking international intervention through regional courts, signaling her determination to exhaust all available legal remedies.

As the case proceeds through various judicial forums, it continues to test the boundaries between executive authority and judicial independence in Ghana’s democratic system, with implications extending far beyond the individual circumstances of Torkornoo’s removal.