Legal Expert Criticizes Proposed Lifestyle Audit Law as Ineffective Anti-Corruption Tool

Prominent lawyer Clara Kasser-Tee has strongly opposed Ghana’s proposed lifestyle audit legislation, arguing it will fail to curb corruption while potentially harming the national economy.

In a detailed social media critique, the legal expert contended that sophisticated corrupt individuals would easily circumvent the law through offshore accounts and complex ownership structures, rendering the measure ineffective against high-level graft.

“The truly corrupt are smarter than this system,” Kasser-Tee stated, predicting the law would mainly target “small fish” while enabling capital flight as illicit funds move abroad. Her analysis suggests the legislation might create a false impression of anti-corruption progress while actual perpetrators use international banking secrecy protections to shield assets. The criticism comes as Parliament Speaker Alban Bagbin announced drafting the bill to investigate unexplained wealth among public officials and private citizens.

Ghana’s proposed audit follows similar African measures with mixed results. While Kenya’s 2018 lifestyle audit policy recovered some assets, critics note most high-value targets exploited legal loopholes. The debate highlights tensions between populist anti-corruption measures and the need for comprehensive financial reforms addressing cross-border wealth concealment.