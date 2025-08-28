Legal Expert Challenges NDC Chairman Over Emergency Powers in Mining Fight

A constitutional law professor has disputed claims by the National Democratic Congress chairman that declaring a state of emergency would violate Ghana’s constitution in the fight against illegal mining.

Kwadwo Asiedu Nketia recently argued against using emergency powers to combat galamsey, warning that suspending constitutional protections could lead to extrajudicial killings. The NDC leader insisted that sustainable reforms within existing legal frameworks offer better solutions than authoritarian measures.

But University of Ghana international law lecturer Kwadwo Appiagyei-Atua countered those arguments in a detailed social media response. He said Ghana’s constitution explicitly provides for emergency declarations with clear procedural guidelines.

“You’re completely wrong,” Appiagyei-Atua wrote in a Facebook post directed at Asiedu Nketia. He cited the Emergency Powers Act of 1994, which establishes legal frameworks for declaring and implementing emergency measures.

The academic argued that only irresponsible governments would allow random violence during emergency periods. He advocated for targeted emergency powers in galamsey-affected communities rather than nationwide measures.

Asiedu Nketia had warned that emergency declarations essentially suspend constitutional protections. “People can shoot and kill at will,” he said, questioning how authorities could ensure that security forces target only illegal miners.

The debate reflects broader frustrations over the government’s response to illegal mining, which has devastated water bodies and forest reserves across Ghana. Several high-profile promises to combat galamsey remain unfulfilled months after they were made.

Appiagyei-Atua reminded readers that President John Mahama pledged a “ruthless and relentless campaign” against illegal mining following a helicopter crash that killed eight Ghanaians in August. Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa conveyed that message publicly.

The law lecturer also referenced unfulfilled commitments by Ghana Gold Board officials. Acting CEO Sammy Gyamfi promised in April to revoke legislation permitting mining in forest reserves once Parliament reconvened in May.

Security briefings were supposed to inform presidential decisions on emergency declarations, according to statements by the late Dr. Murtala Mohammed in April. But no public announcements have emerged from those consultations.

The constitutional scholar suggested that ongoing conflicts between national security agents and authorized anti-galamsey task forces demonstrate existing enforcement challenges. He questioned whether current approaches can effectively address the scale of illegal mining operations.

Both politicians agree that galamsey poses serious environmental and economic threats to Ghana. Their disagreement centers on whether emergency powers represent necessary tools or dangerous overreach in addressing the crisis.

The debate occurs as mining communities continue reporting extensive environmental damage from unregulated operations. Water treatment costs have increased significantly in affected regions due to contamination from illegal mining activities.