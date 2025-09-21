Legal Expert Calls for Torkornoo’s Formal Supreme Court Retirement

A prominent legal educationist has advocated for the formal retirement of former Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo from the Supreme Court, arguing that her removal from the bench lacks proper legal foundation and violates equitable principles.

Kwaku Ansa-Asare, founder of MountCrest University College and former Director of the Ghana School of Law, made these remarks during the 8th Congregation of MountCrest University College on Saturday, September 20. His intervention adds a significant voice to the ongoing constitutional debate surrounding Torkornoo’s dismissal on September 1, 2025, following her tenure as Ghana’s 15th Chief Justice from June 2023.

The legal expert contends that the process used to remove Torkornoo overlooked critical legal considerations, particularly the distinction between her roles as Chief Justice and as a Justice of the Supreme Court. He emphasized that the petitions filed against her specifically targeted her position as Chief Justice, not her broader judicial appointment to the Supreme Court bench.

“My advice is that the former Chief Justice be formally retired as a justice of the Supreme Court so that she can take a hard-earned entitlement,” Ansa-Asare stated, suggesting this approach would provide both fairness and legal clarity to the unprecedented situation.

His analysis challenges the procedural approach taken during the removal process. “She was invited to answer petitions for her removal as Chief Justice, not as justice of the Supreme Court, and in that I think that we administered common law rules oblivious of equitable principles,” he explained to the gathering.

The constitutional scholar emphasized that Ghana’s legal framework encompasses both common law rules and equitable principles, arguing that the latter were insufficiently considered in Torkornoo’s case. This perspective directly contradicts the position taken by legal practitioner Martin Kpebu, who maintains that the removal was legally sound.

Speaking on Key Points on TV3, also on September 20, Kpebu clarified his interpretation of the legal position regarding the former Chief Justice’s removal. According to his analysis, established legal precedents support the automatic termination of Supreme Court membership when a Chief Justice loses their position.

“There is no ambiguity based on established rulings that when a Chief Justice loses her position, she ceases to become a Justice of the Supreme Court,” Kpebu argued, presenting a contrasting legal interpretation to Ansa-Asare’s position.

The debate has intensified following Torkornoo’s judicial review petition to the High Court, challenging what she describes as President John Dramani Mahama’s unconstitutional decision to remove her from both positions simultaneously. Her legal challenge centers on procedural arguments similar to those advanced by Ansa-Asare.

President Mahama initially suspended Torkornoo in April 2025 following three misconduct petitions, marking the first time in Ghana’s history that a sitting Chief Justice had been suspended under the 1992 Constitution. A five-member committee chaired by Justice Gabriel Scott Pwamang investigated the allegations before recommending her removal.

In her High Court petition, the former Chief Justice argues that Ghana’s Constitution provides distinct procedures for removing a Chief Justice versus removing a Justice of the Superior Courts. She contends that the investigating committee lacked authority to recommend her dismissal from the Supreme Court itself, focusing only on her role as Chief Justice.

This constitutional dispute highlights fundamental questions about judicial tenure and removal procedures in Ghana’s legal system. The case represents the first major test of constitutional provisions governing the highest levels of the judiciary since the Fourth Republic began in 1993.

Ansa-Asare’s intervention carries significant weight given his extensive experience in legal education and his role in training generations of Ghanaian lawyers. His perspective suggests that the resolution of this constitutional crisis requires careful consideration of both procedural correctness and equitable treatment.

The outcome of this legal debate could establish important precedents for future judicial appointments and removals at the highest levels of Ghana’s court system. As the matter proceeds through the courts, the constitutional questions raised by both Torkornoo and her supporters continue to generate significant legal and public interest.

The dispute underscores the complex intersection of law, politics, and constitutional interpretation in Ghana’s democratic governance, with implications extending beyond the immediate parties involved to the broader framework of judicial independence and accountability.