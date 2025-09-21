Legal Expert Advocates Institutional Strengthening Over Emergency Powers

Private legal practitioner and law lecturer Clara Beeri Kasser-Tee has positioned herself at the center of Ghana’s galamsey debate by advocating for institutional strengthening over emergency declarations, directly challenging the growing chorus of voices demanding immediate state of emergency powers.

Speaking on Newsfile, Kasser-Tee urged Ghana to adopt a depoliticised, state-led strategy in tackling illegal mining, emphasizing that sustainable progress can only be achieved if institutions are equipped to act effectively, regardless of which political party holds power.

The legal expert’s stance comes as the Ghana Coalition Against Galamsey has intensified pressure on President John Dramani Mahama to declare a state of emergency in areas devastated by illegal mining, citing over 7,000 excavators causing mass environmental destruction across the country.

Kasser-Tee firmly distanced herself from claims that she had called for emergency declarations under any administration. “Right from the Nana Addo days, I never said anywhere that President Nana Akufo-Addo should declare a state of emergency. I never said that, it is insinuated that I said that. And I have never told President Mahama also to declare a state of emergency,” she clarified.

Her approach emphasizes building robust state institutions capable of understanding the galamsey problem comprehensively rather than relying on temporary emergency measures. “We need a state institution that is capacitated to understand the problem from all angles and to continuously deal with it, so that we are in a better position to solve the problem in the long term,” she explained.

The human rights dimension features prominently in her argument against emergency powers. Kasser-Tee cautioned that such declarations carry significant potential for rights abuse, stating she remains unconvinced that emergency measures would necessarily solve the underlying problems based on available evidence.

Her institutional approach contrasts sharply with mounting pressure from multiple advocacy groups. Media Coalition Against Galamsey Convenor Kenneth Ashigbey has argued that a state of emergency is not about “killing people” or trampling on rights, but rather about restricting access to sensitive areas and empowering security agencies to act with speed and precision.

The debate has revealed significant expert disagreement on strategy. Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources spokesperson Kwasi Schandorf has similarly argued that rushing to declare a state of emergency just to impress the public is not the right approach, emphasizing that real action and results matter more than political applause.

Meanwhile, Presidential Spokesperson Felix Kwakye Ofosu maintains that President Mahama has not ruled out the possibility of declaring a state of emergency to tackle galamsey, keeping the option available as pressure continues mounting.

Analysis suggests the persistent gap between anti-galamsey rhetoric and effective action reflects broader challenges in Ghana’s governance system, demonstrating how complex environmental and social problems require more than political declarations and short-term interventions.

Kasser-Tee’s institutional approach aligns with expert warnings about military involvement. Security analysts have recommended criminological approaches such as social network analysis to identify key operational nodes, suggesting that targeting excavator drivers or mechanics could prove more effective than pursuing high-level financiers while avoiding direct military exposure to corruption.

The legal practitioner’s position represents a middle ground between emergency advocates and government hesitation, proposing systematic institutional reform as the pathway to sustainable galamsey elimination rather than temporary emergency measures that may create more problems than solutions.

Her emphasis on depoliticization addresses concerns that partisan approaches have historically undermined anti-galamsey efforts, regardless of which party controls government institutions tasked with environmental protection and mining regulation.