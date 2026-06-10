Legal End, Public Debate Continues as Teacher-Student Assault Case Is Struck Out

The Toase District Court has dismissed the high-profile case involving a teacher and a student of Nyinahin Catholic Senior High School, following a widely circulated video that showed the two engaged in a physical altercation on campus.

The incident, which sparked widespread public outrage after going viral on social media, led to the arrest of the teacher, Eric Afful. In the footage, the teacher was seen repeatedly striking the female student before lifting and throwing her to the ground, raising concerns about student safety and discipline in schools.

When the case was called in court, the presiding judge urged both parties—the teacher, the student, and their families—to resolve the matter amicably through reconciliation and an out-of-court settlement. Consequently, the case was struck out, effectively bringing legal proceedings to an end.

Speaking to journalists after the hearing, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), Professor Elvis Binney, appealed to civil society organisations and members of the public to refrain from making prejudicial comments or issuing threats against the teacher.

He emphasized the need for calm and due process, noting that efforts toward reconciliation should be allowed to proceed without external interference.

The case has generated significant public debate, with many calling for stricter measures to address violence in schools, while others support alternative dispute resolution mechanisms in sensitive cases involving educators and students.