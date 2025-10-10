Legal and Health Experts Unite for Mental Health Reform at Wholesome Xperience 2025

Mental health leaders, legal advocates, and global health representatives gathered in Accra on Thursday to mark World Mental Health Day 2025, with a call for urgent integration of mental health support into disaster response, legal systems, and national policy.

Organized by Vintage & Aletheia, in partnership with the World Health Organization (WHO), the Ministry of Health, the Mental Health Authority (MHA), and other stakeholders, The Wholesome Mind Xperience 2025 was held under the theme:

“Psychological Safety in Children and Adults: Catastrophes and Emergencies in Focus.”

Mental Health in Crisis Zones

Speaking on behalf of Dr. Fiona Braka, WHO Country Director, Joana Ansong, WHO Ghana’s Team Lead for Noncommunicable Diseases and Mental Health, stressed that psychological distress is almost universal in crisis settings.

“Nearly all individuals affected by emergencies experience some level of psychological distress, and one in five develop mental health conditions,” Ansong said. She emphasized the critical role of mental health and psychosocial support (MHPSS) in reducing long-term harm and fostering recovery — an area she noted is still underfunded and underprioritized in Africa.

She pointed to a May 2024 World Health Assembly resolution that urges countries to embed MHPSS into all phases of emergency preparedness and response.

“Africa faces over 100 public health emergencies each year,” she added, “but only 11 out of 47 countries include mental health in disaster planning — and just five have integrated mental health into primary care systems.”

Ansong reaffirmed WHO’s commitment to supporting Ghana through policy development, funding guidance, and technical expertise to strengthen mental health response capabilities.

Legal Advocate: Lawyers Are on the Frontlines Too

Kow Abaka Essuman, Board Chair of Vintage & Aletheia and convenor of the event, delivered a stirring call to action for the legal profession to confront its mental health crisis head-on.

“In our profession, we come across a lot of people who have mental health problems,” said Essuman, who is also a practicing lawyer. “People come to lawyers with all kinds of problems — financial, marital, family — and many of those issues affect their mental well-being.”

He recalled a case in which his firm secured an involuntary court order for psychiatric care for a client’s relative, calling it a turning point in his personal mental health advocacy journey.

Essuman also described the state of the forensic unit at the Accra Psychiatric Hospital as “inhumane,” saying the facility, built during the colonial Guggisberg era, is ill-equipped for modern mental health care.

“Lawyers can be the best advocates,” he said. “We can drive policy and legislation that help people get the care they need.”

He acknowledged the emotional toll of legal work itself, adding, “Stress is a mental health condition. We need to recognize it and learn to manage it — even if it means taking time to rest or simply watch the waves.”

Essuman commended recent progress, including mental health conditions being added to the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), but warned that more systemic change is required.

MHA Pushes for Disaster Mental Health Integration

Vivian Ama Dadzie, Deputy CEO of the Mental Health Authority, called for mental health care to be woven into Ghana’s national disaster response framework.

Citing incidents such as the June 3 flood disaster, stadium stampede, and road traffic accidents, Dadzie argued that true national recovery must address emotional wounds, not just physical infrastructure.

“We must move beyond treating mental health as charity,” she said. “It must be included in emergency planning, budgeting, and legislation.”

She announced the launch of rapid psychological response teams and renewed advocacy to secure dedicated mental health funding in national disaster budgets.

Dadzie also urged chiefs, media, and civil society to help break stigma and direct the public to the Authority’s 24/7 mental health helpline (0800-678-678) for free, confidential support.

Safe Spaces for Children

One of the standout features of the event was the launch of a new children’s workbook titled

“Knowing Loving Growing Me: A Confidence-Building Workbook for Kids.”

The interactive resource is designed to help children build self-esteem, emotional awareness, and coping skills from an early age — a proactive step toward long-term mental resilience.

The event also featured panel discussions with experts including a clinical psychologist, a pastor, and a medical director, all reinforcing the message that psychological safety is vital for both children and adults — especially in times of crisis.

Organizers emphasized that events like The Wholesome Mind Xperience 2025 are not just about awareness, but about inspiring sustainable systems that empower minds, create safe spaces, and drive lasting change.

