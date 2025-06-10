Legal Analyst Challenges “Persecution” Claim in Ghana Anti-Corruption Probe

Private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu has dismissed claims by former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta’s family that he faces political persecution amid investigations by Ghana’s Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP).

Speaking on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show, Kpebu acknowledged the family’s right to voice concerns but stressed their interpretation lacked legal validation.

“You can’t take that argument from them… While the family can make that claim, it doesn’t mean they are right,” Kpebu stated, noting that while the assertion wasn’t unreasonable given political tensions, it held no bearing on factual or legal accuracy. He emphasized that perceptions of persecution must not obstruct accountability processes under Ghana’s anti-corruption framework.

Kpebu also criticized the OSP’s initial rejection of Ofori-Atta’s cooperation offers, suggesting it fueled perceptions of bias: “Once OSP didn’t take that offer, we can’t dismiss their persecution argument outright.” Nevertheless, he advocated for rigorous due process, proposing Mutual Legal Assistance (MLA) to depoliticize investigations. “Using proper channels preserves integrity and counters witch-hunt narratives,” he asserted.

The remarks follow the Ofori-Atta family’s public defense of the ex-minister amid heightened scrutiny of officials’ financial conduct. Kpebu’s analysis underscores tensions between legal accountability and political optics in Ghana’s governance landscape.