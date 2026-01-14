Legacy Leadership Goes Beyond Profit—Dr. Adeyemi

The Nigerian renowned leadership expert, Rev. Dr. Sam Adeyemi, has challenged business leaders to rethink how success is defined, insisting that true leadership is measured not by short-term gains but by lasting impact.

He delivered the message at the 13th Jospong Leadership Conference (JLC) 2026, organised by the Jospong Group, and attended by business executives, public sector leaders, entrepreneurs, and young professionals.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Adeyemi said leadership must be viewed as stewardship rather than ownership.

He explained that authority, institutions, and influence are held in trust for a season and must be passed on stronger than they were inherited. According to him, leaders who see power as personal property often weaken organisations instead of building them.

He noted that the difference between managers and legacy leaders lies in perspective.

While managers focus on control, targets, and immediate performance, legacy leaders invest in people, systems, and continuity. “Every organisation we inherit must be handed over better than we found it,” he stressed.

Dr. Adeyemi warned against the hidden cost of chasing results without considering their long-term effects.

Drawing from real-world experience, he cited cases where leaders delivered profits but damaged morale, lost young talent, and weakened institutional culture. He described the loss of young people as the loss of the future, urging leaders to think beyond today’s pressure.

Values, he said, were most visible during difficult times, adding that values are easy to declare when things are going well but are truly tested when decisions come at a cost.

He explained that leadership under pressure exposes character, integrity, and discipline, just as a game of golf reveals personal character.

To underline the importance of trust, Dr. Adeyemi referenced the Johnson & Johnson Tylenol crisis in the United States, where the company recalled millions of products at huge financial loss to protect public safety. That decision, he said, built public trust that lasted for decades and set new industry standards. “Trust is a long-term asset,” he noted.

He added that organisations that fail to protect trust are forced to spend heavily on controls and monitoring, while those that build trust enjoy loyalty and stability. In his view, choosing trust over profit is both a moral and strategic leadership decision.

The man of God also entreated leaders to move from personal success to collective significance. He explained that while success is about targets and recognition, significance is about empowering others and building institutions that outlive individual leaders. “Legacy leaders don’t just perform; they multiply people,” he said.

He further cited Microsoft’s cultural transformation under CEO Satya Nadella as an example of how organisations must renew their culture to remain relevant. The shift toward learning, humility, and collaboration, he said, proved that culture is as important as strategy.

Concluding his address, Dr. Adeyemi expressed confidence in the next generation of African leaders, noting that many young professionals are already influencing key sectors with strong ethical foundations.

He reminded the audience that leadership is temporary, but its consequences are permanent, urging them to lead with values, vision, and responsibility.