Leberia Forms ECOWAS National Tax Steering Committee

The Government of Liberia, through the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning

(MFDP), has formally established the ECOWAS National Tax Transition Steering Committee

in accordance with ECOWAS Directive C/Dir.5/07/23. The Committee was established

through Administrative Regulation, MFDP/NO. 14033, signed and published by Hon. Augus-

Tine Kpehe Nguafuan, Minister of Finance and Development Planning, on September 12th, 2025. This milestone reflects Liberia’s strong commitment to fulfilling its regional obligations and advancing the harmonization of tax policies within the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

The creation of the Committee demonstrates Liberia’s alignment with ECOWAS’ ongoing drive to strengthen domestic revenue mobilization and ensure the effective implementation of regional tax directives and supplementary acts. Its primary mandate is to oversee the domestication and application of ECOWAS tax measures, coordinate reforms at the national level, and guarantee that Liberia’s fiscal and revenue policies remain consistent with regional directives.

As part of its responsibilities, the Committee will review and assess Liberia’s progress in implementing ECOWAS tax directives, identify challenges to effective integration, and propose solutions that reinforce compliance with regional standards. It will also bring together key national stakeholders to share knowledge, promote transparency, and build capacity to enhance Liberia’s domestic resource mobilization efforts.

The establishment of this Committee is expected to accelerate Liberia’s reforms in tax policy, strengthen its institutional frameworks, and contribute to the broader ECOWAS agenda of regional economic integration. It places Liberia at the forefront of collective efforts to improve revenue systems, enhance cooperation among Member States, and strengthen fiscal governance across the region.

The Ministry of Finance and Development Planning reaffirms its readiness to work closely with the ECOWAS Commission, national partners, and stakeholders to ensure the Committee fulfills its mandate successfully.