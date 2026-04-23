Lebanese Journalist Killed in Israeli Strike as Ceasefire Talks Resume in Washington

A Lebanese journalist was killed and a freelance photographer seriously wounded in an Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon on Wednesday, prompting Lebanon’s Prime Minister to accuse Israel of war crimes and drawing international condemnation on the same day both countries prepared to resume peace talks in Washington.

Amal Khalil, a reporter for the Lebanese newspaper Al Akhbar who had covered the Israel-Hezbollah conflict since 2023, was killed in the village of al-Tiri. Freelance photojournalist Zeinab Faraj was seriously injured in the same incident. Khalil’s body was recovered shortly before midnight, more than seven hours after the attack.

The two journalists had travelled to al-Tiri to cover an earlier Israeli drone strike on a vehicle. A later airstrike on a building where they had sought shelter wounded Khalil, who was trapped under rubble. For several hours, Red Cross and rescue workers were unable to reach the journalists due to continued Israeli attacks in the area.

A senior Lebanese army official said an Israeli drone dropped a sound grenade on rescue teams attempting to reach Khalil, temporarily blocking evacuation efforts. Rescue operations were delayed for around four hours before teams were able to return to the site.

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam described the incident as a war crime. “Targeting journalists and obstructing the access of rescue teams to them, and then the renewed targeting of those teams after they’d arrived, constitute described war crimes,” he wrote on X, adding that such attacks are no longer isolated incidents but an established method. Lebanese President Joseph Aoun also accused Israel of the deliberate and consistent targeting of journalists in an effort to conceal the truth of its acts against Lebanon.

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) said Khalil’s killing must be a wake-up call for the international community to enforce international law, urging urgent investigation of Israel’s 262 killings of journalists across the region. CPJ regional director Sara Qudah described Israel’s obstruction of medical crews as a brutal and recurring crime.

Khalil had received direct threats in 2024 from an Israeli phone number via WhatsApp, warning her to stop reporting and to leave Lebanon. Colleagues described her as a well-known and respected journalist who remained committed to her work despite those threats.

The Israeli military acknowledged that journalists were injured but denied targeting them or preventing rescue teams from reaching the area, adding that the details of the incident were under review.

The killing occurred against a deeply fragile diplomatic backdrop. A ten-day cessation of hostilities between Israel and Lebanon came into effect on April 16, 2026, following US-brokered direct talks in Washington on April 14, the first direct talks between the two countries in three decades. A second session between the Lebanese and Israeli ambassadors to the United States was scheduled for Thursday in Washington to discuss extending the truce and broader border arrangements.

The latest conflict, which reignited on March 2, 2026 after Hezbollah launched rockets at Israel, has killed around 2,300 people in Lebanon, including hundreds of women and children, and displaced over one million people.