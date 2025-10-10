LEAP: Over 1.5 Million Vulnerable Citizens to Receive Crucial Cash Support

The Government of Ghana will begin disbursing payments under the 98th cycle of the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) cash grant next week, a move expected to benefit more than 1.5 million vulnerable individuals across the country, Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection Dr. Agnes Naa Momo Lartey announced Thursday.

Speaking at a press conference in Accra, Dr. Lartey described the latest LEAP payment cycle as “a powerful testament to the government’s commitment to reducing vulnerability in our society,” emphasizing both continuity and the program’s expanding impact.

A total of 350,580 beneficiary households will receive direct cash support of over GHs126m under the current cycle, with payments ranging from GHS 320 to GHS 530 depending on the number of eligible members in each household.

 One eligible member: GHS 320.00

 Two eligible members: GHS 380.00

 Three eligible members: GHS 440.00

 Four or more eligible members: GHS 530.00

Dr. Lartey expressed gratitude to President John Dramani Mahama for ensuring the consistent funding of the LEAP program and for his leadership in the passage of the Social Protection Act, 2025 (Act 1148) — a legislative milestone that now provides a firm legal framework for social protection in Ghana.

“This unwavering consistency is the bedrock upon which we are building a Ghana where the most vulnerable are shielded from hardship,” she said. “We are not only providing financial relief but empowering families with dignity and hope.”

Shifting from Relief to Resilience

Beyond the cash disbursement, the Ministry is focusing on what it calls “productive inclusion” — initiatives that support beneficiaries to become self-reliant through skills development, economic activity, and long-term resilience strategies.

A cadre of master trainers has been deployed to build local capacity, offering technical support and continuous sensitization across the country. These efforts aim to help LEAP recipients move from subsistence living to sustainable livelihoods.

“LEAP is not only a safety net,” Dr. Lartey said, “but also a springboard for sustainable economic and human development.”

Inflation-Proofing and Future Expansion

Acknowledging the effect of inflation on household income, the Ministry has indexed LEAP cash grants to inflation since the 96th payment cycle, a measure designed to preserve the real value of the grants.

In alignment with President Mahama’s vision, the Ministry is also moving to expand the program’s coverage from 350,580 to 400,000 households by the end of 2025. A nationwide reassessment and verification exercise is currently underway to ensure fairness and inclusivity.

Additionally, the Ministry is collaborating with the Ghana Interbank Payment and Settlement System (GhIPSS) to introduce multiple cash-out options for beneficiaries, improving financial access and inclusion.

Integrity and Accountability

Dr. Lartey urged the public to report any form of malpractice, including underpayments or fraud, through the Ministry’s toll-free numbers 0800 800 800 and 0800 900 900, or by calling 0303 969 399.

“We uphold the highest standards of integrity in managing the LEAP program,” she said. “Together, we can protect the success and credibility of this essential lifeline.”

She concluded by reiterating the Ministry’s dedication to transparency, good governance, and stakeholder engagement, noting that information about each payment cycle is shared with Parliament and other oversight bodies.

“We are building a stronger, more inclusive Ghana where no citizen is left behind,” Dr. Lartey said.

By Kingsley Asiedu