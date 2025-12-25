“Leadership Is Service”: Hon. John Desmond Sowah Nai’s Christmas Message of Faith, Responsibility, and Hope for Ga West

Story By: Nii Okpoti Odamtten | Muhammad Faisal Mustaph..

As the year draws to a close and communities across Ghana prepare to celebrate Christmas, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of the Ga West Municipal Assembly, Hon. John Desmond Sowah Nai, is calling on citizens and public servants alike to reflect on faith, responsibility, and collective progress.

In an exclusive year end interview Nii Okpoti Odamtten | Muhammad Faisal Mustaph, the MCE delivered a message that blends public safety, moral leadership, and spiritual grounding, while extending warm Christmas wishes to municipal staff and residents of Ga West at home and abroad.

Speaking from his office in Amasaman, Hon. Sowah Nai described Christmas not merely as a festive season, but as a moment of reflection on service, sacrifice, and unity.

“Christmas reminds us that leadership is service,” he said.

“I wish all staff of the Ga West Municipal Assembly and every citizen a Merry Christmas and a prosperous, peaceful 2026.”

He expressed deep appreciation to municipal workers sanitation staff, health workers, security agencies, administrators, and traditional partners whose dedication, he noted, keeps the municipality functioning daily.

“Our progress as a municipality is built on the quiet commitment of our workers. I thank them sincerely and encourage them to celebrate responsibly and return safely to their duties.”

“Leadership is service, and Christmas reminds us that service begins with love, discipline, and responsibility.”

Amid the excitement of the season, the MCE issued a firm but caring reminder on road safety and responsible behavior, particularly during travel and social gatherings.

“I urge everyone: watch what you eat, watch what you drink, and never drink and drive,” he cautioned.

“One moment of carelessness can undo a lifetime of effort.”

He emphasized that festive joy should not be overshadowed by preventable accidents, calling on drivers, riders, and pedestrians to exercise patience and respect for traffic regulations.

Beyond public administration, Hon. Sowah Nai’s message carried a strong spiritual dimension, reflecting the values that guide his leadership.

“In this festive season, let Jesus Christ be our ultimate focus,” he stated.

“When Christ is at the center, our families are stronger, our communities are safer, and our leadership becomes more compassionate.”

He noted that faith, regardless of denomination, encourages discipline, empathy, and national unity qualities Ghana needs as it looks toward 2026 and beyond.

“When Christ is at the center, our families are stronger and our communities are safer.”

As Ga West continues its development agenda, the MCE expressed optimism about the year ahead, urging residents to remain law abiding, engaged, and hopeful.

“A prosperous 2026 will not come by chance,” he said.

“It will come through discipline, unity, faith, and a shared commitment to development.”

He reaffirmed his administration’s dedication to inclusive governance, local economic growth, and improved service delivery, calling on citizens to partner with the Assembly in building a municipality that works for all.

In closing, Hon. John Desmond Sowah Nai extended heartfelt wishes to Ghanaians everywhere:

“May this Christmas bring peace to our homes, safety to our roads, and hope to our nation. I wish everyone a joyful Christmas and a prosperous, healthy New Year.”

