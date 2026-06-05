Lawyers Say Tough Bail Terms Deny Nigerians Freedom

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has criticised a growing pattern of excessive bail conditions that it says keeps defendants in detention even after courts grant them bail.

In a statement on Thursday titled “Bail Conditions Should Not Undermine the Essence of Bail,” NBA President Afam Osigwe said courts and law enforcement bodies, including the Nigeria Police Force, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), were increasingly attaching terms many defendants cannot meet.

He said accused persons were often required to produce sureties who are senior civil servants on Grade Levels 16 or 17, or to present landed property worth hundreds of millions of naira. Such demands, the NBA said, effectively deny bail to people who remain presumed innocent, and worsen overcrowding in correctional centres.

Osigwe argued that bail is meant only to ensure an accused person attends trial, not to punish them before a verdict. “Conditions that cannot be met amount to a refusal of bail,” he said.

The association cited the Supreme Court ruling in Suleman and Another v. Commissioner of Police, Plateau State, which held that bail should secure freedom before trial rather than create impossible hurdles. It also referenced the Court of Appeal decision in Dasuki v. Director-General, State Security Service, which criticised demands for serving public officers as sureties as unrealistic and inconsistent with public service rules.

Osigwe noted that Section 165(1) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA), 2015 requires that bail conditions not be excessive. He urged courts to keep bail terms fair, reasonable and achievable, warning that bail must not become a privilege for the wealthy or well connected.