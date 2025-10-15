Lawyers Demand Accountability After Suale Case Discharge

Two prominent lawyers have offered sharply different perspectives on the discharge of Ahmed Suale’s alleged killer, with one emphasizing the case remains open while another calls for investigators to face sanctions for what he describes as six years of wasted judicial resources.

Private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu explained on TV3’s New Day that the Madina District Court’s decision to discharge Daniel Owusu Koranteng doesn’t mark the end of the road for the high-profile murder investigation. He clarified that discharge differs significantly from acquittal, meaning prosecutors can revisit the matter if they gather sufficient evidence.

Kpebu noted that witnesses who claim Koranteng was involved haven’t been heard by the court, so once the court hasn’t examined their testimony and the Attorney General discontinued the case due to insufficient evidence, investigators can return whenever they find the right evidence. It’s a legal distinction that keeps the door open for renewed prosecution, even though it offers little comfort to Suale’s family after six years of waiting for justice.

Kwesi Botchwey Jnr, an NPP Communications Team member and lawyer, took a harsher stance during an appearance on Channel One TV’s Breakfast Daily. He’s demanding the Attorney General sanction investigators whose work formed the basis for prosecuting Koranteng, arguing they misled prosecutors for six years and must face penalties as a deterrent to others.

Botchwey stressed that judicial resources were wasted throughout the process, with prosecutors filing documents, making court appearances, and handling disclosures for years, only to discover investigators hadn’t done their job properly. For him, this represents a first opportunity to hold investigators accountable rather than letting them walk away from such a significant failure.

The NPP communicator also cautioned against rushing prosecutions to satisfy public pressure, warning that the state shouldn’t initiate cases simply because people are demanding action. He emphasized the importance of due diligence before putting anyone on trial, noting that innocent people are already in jail for the wrong reasons.

Botchwey expressed concern about what he sees as a growing pattern where new administrations discontinue politically sensitive cases within their first year, suggesting this could erode public confidence in Ghana’s justice system.

The Madina District Court discharged Koranteng on Tuesday, October 14, 2025, after the Attorney General’s analysis found that records supposedly implicating him were inconclusive and didn’t link him to the crime. The court was told there was no match between police witness sketches and Koranteng, prompting advice to investigate the two alleged assailants who actually attacked Suale.

Koranteng, who was also known as Amakye, had been charged with abetment to commit a crime and murder in connection with the January 2019 killing. He fled to the United Kingdom after the murder and was arrested at Amasaman on March 15, 2025, following his return to Ghana.

In June 2018, NET2 Television, owned by former MP Kennedy Agyapong, broadcast images of Ahmed Suale when Agyapong allegedly called for retribution against the investigative journalist. Suale later identified Koranteng as the person who provided Agyapong with his photograph and confronted him through WhatsApp. Seven months after those images were published, Suale was shot dead.

The divergent reactions from Kpebu and Botchwey reflect broader frustrations with how Ghana’s criminal justice system handles high-profile cases. While one lawyer emphasizes the procedural possibility of renewed prosecution, the other demands accountability for investigative failures that allowed a murder case to collapse after years in court.

For Suale’s family, these legal debates offer cold comfort. Family spokesperson Dr Mustapha Idrissu expressed disappointment that after six years, police have failed to identify the assailants despite having sketches of the suspected killers, accusing investigators of showing a lack of urgency and integrity.

The Attorney General’s department says it’s still investigating the matter to find and prosecute the perpetrators. Whether that investigation will produce results where the previous one failed remains uncertain, but the discharge has intensified calls for a more professional and thorough approach to solving one of Ghana’s most notorious unsolved murders.