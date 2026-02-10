Lawyer Warns Ghanaians on Severe Implications of Signing Documents Without Scrutiny

Legal educator Lawyer Ernestina Obboh Botchwey has issued comprehensive guidance for individuals and businesses on the severe implications of signing legal documents without proper scrutiny, as Ghanaians increasingly find themselves trapped in unfavourable agreements.

The Public Defender with the Legal Aid Commission (LAC), widely known as Lawyer Tina, emphasized through her YouTube channel Ghana Law and More that once a signature is applied to a document, the law assumes the signatory has read, understood, and agreed to every term within it.

She stressed that claiming ignorance or lack of understanding after signing rarely holds up in court. The moments before signing represent the most critical period for any party involved in a transaction, whether employment, land sales, or business partnerships.

A significant portion of her advice focuses on protecting vulnerable parties, particularly those not fluent in the language in which a contract is written. Lawyer Tina noted that if an individual is illiterate in a specific language such as English or French, it is legally vital to have a neutral third party interpret the document.

The interpreter should ideally be someone without a vested interest in the deal who can certify in writing that the contents were fully explained and understood. This step serves as a crucial safeguard should a dispute arise later regarding the validity of the agreement.

The expert also highlighted the danger of relying on verbal promises that are not captured in the final written document. Under the law, the written contract is often viewed as the entire agreement, meaning that side deals or oral assurances made during negotiations are frequently unenforceable.

She explained that if a car dealer promises future repairs or discounts but fails to include those terms in the written contract, the buyer has no legal standing to demand those benefits later. She warned against signing documents with empty spaces, as this grants other parties the opportunity to insert unfavourable terms after the fact.

Beyond the content of the document, the authority of the other party is equally important. Lawyer Tina pointed out that signing a contract with someone who lacks the legal power to bind an organisation, such as a junior employee of a corporation or a non-head member of a family regarding land, can render the entire agreement void.

She urged Ghanaians to verify exactly who they are dealing with and whether that person has the legal standing to finalise the deal. She strongly recommended that individuals identify their exit strategy before committing, as many contracts include harsh penalties or unreasonable restrictions that make it nearly impossible for a party to leave the agreement once it no longer serves them.

Lawyer Tina stressed that the best investment anyone can make is to have a professional lawyer review a document before it is signed. According to the expert, professional legal counsel is not just a formality but a necessary shield that can protect a person’s rights, earnings, and future livelihoods from a single, poorly understood clause.

Lawyer Ernestina Obboh Botchwey made history in 2013 as the first student to score an A in all eight subjects in the West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) at Sekondi College. She currently serves as a Public Defender at LAC, representing individuals who cannot afford lawyers.