Lawyer Warns Against Prejudging Ofori-Atta as Corruption Probe Continues

A prominent legal practitioner has urged Ghanaians to avoid rushing to judgment over former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta while corruption investigations remain ongoing.

Austin Kwabena Brako-Powers cautioned the public against drawing premature conclusions about the ex-minister’s guilt, emphasizing that the Office of the Special Prosecutor has not yet completed its inquiries into several high-profile transactions.

Speaking on TV3’s The Key Points programme Saturday, Brako-Powers challenged widespread assumptions that Ofori-Atta fled Ghana to escape prosecution. The lawyer argued such conclusions lack factual foundation while investigations continue.

“Is the conclusion that Ken Ofori-Atta bolted out of the country? I think that is too conclusive because we are not in the position to do that,” he said during the weekend broadcast.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor, working with the Attorney-General’s office, has initiated extradition proceedings to bring the former minister back for questioning. Ofori-Atta served as Finance Minister throughout the previous administration from 2017 until early 2024.

Investigators are examining his role in contracts between Strategic Mobilization Ghana Limited and the Ghana Revenue Authority. The probe also covers alleged irregularities surrounding the controversial National Cathedral project and questionable ambulance purchases for the National Ambulance Service.

Public speculation has intensified around claims that Ofori-Atta left the country deliberately to avoid facing charges. However, Brako-Powers insisted that such narratives reflect premature judgment rather than established facts.

“The consensus that I am getting is that Ken bolted out of the country. But per our training, we don’t need to draw hasty conclusions,” the lawyer explained. “We just need to accept by viewing the facts and can only take decisions based on a set of facts placed before us.”

He reminded viewers that legal guilt can only be determined through proper judicial proceedings, not public opinion or media commentary. The Special Prosecutor’s office has characterized its current efforts as seeking assistance with investigations rather than formally charging the former minister.

“More particularly, the OSP is still investigating and has not said that he is guilty,” Brako-Powers noted. “The OSP has simply asked him to assist in investigating these matters. We need to give him an opportunity and avoid drawing hasty conclusions.”

The case has generated significant public interest given Ofori-Atta’s prominent role during Ghana’s recent economic challenges. As Finance Minister, he oversaw policy decisions during a period of mounting debt concerns and eventual IMF negotiations.

Legal experts emphasize that extradition proceedings do not constitute evidence of guilt but rather represent standard procedure for bringing individuals back to assist with investigations. The process requires cooperation between Ghana’s legal institutions and international partners.

The Special Prosecutor’s office has not provided a timeline for completing its investigations into the various allegations. Until formal charges are filed and court proceedings begin, questions around the former minister’s legal status remain open.

Brako-Powers’ intervention reflects broader concerns within Ghana’s legal community about maintaining due process standards amid high-profile investigations that attract intense public scrutiny.