Lawyer Urges Government Transparency on Fuel Levy Proceeds

A private legal practitioner has called on the government to account publicly for revenue collected under the GH¢1 per litre fuel levy, cautioning that continued silence on its use undermines the trust that citizens place in those who govern them.

Godlove Adjei Tenkorang, speaking on Angel FM in Kumasi and monitored by MyNewsGh, drew on a religious parallel to make his case. “If church members pay an offering and they do not see results from the money, they become hesitant to give more,” he said, describing the analogy as a direct reflection of the relationship between taxpayers and the state.

He argued that the principle applies squarely to the fuel levy. “This is a metaphor to show that the government must account to the people on the 1 cedi levy being collected from fuel,” he stated, stressing that citizens deserve clear answers. “We should be told if the intent for which these monies were collected has been achieved or is in the process of being achieved.”

Tenkorang expressed frustration at the absence of visible outcomes from the levy. “As it stands now, we do not see what has been done with the money,” he said, adding that open communication would at least reduce suspicion. “They should communicate to the people on what has been done so it does not leave room for speculation.”

His remarks come against a backdrop of sustained pressure from multiple quarters. The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) directed Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) to begin charging the GH¢1-per-litre Energy Sector Shortfall and Debt Repayment Levy in July 2025, designed to fund fuel purchases for thermal power plants and settle outstanding energy sector debts. The levy was projected to raise approximately GH¢5.7 billion annually, but the Chamber of Oil Marketing Companies has called on the Finance Ministry to publicly disclose how much revenue has been collected and how those funds have been deployed.

Ghana’s Ministry of Energy and Green Transition committed in March to releasing a full account of revenues collected under the levy, with its spokesperson stating that the disclosure would not be delayed and that accountability in the energy sector remained a firm government priority.

Tenkorang concluded with a broader critique of governance culture. “It seems accountability is so difficult for governments and political officials,” he said.