Lawyer Urges Focus on Recovery in GH¢548 Million NSS Scandal

Private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu has called for greater emphasis on recovering stolen funds rather than pursuing prison sentences in the GH¢548 million National Service Scheme fraud case.

His remarks follow Attorney General Dr. Dominic Ayine’s revelation that 12 individuals, including former Deputy Executive Director Gifty Oware-Mensah, will face prosecution for allegedly orchestrating a sophisticated payroll scheme.

“While prosecution is important, the priority should be retrieving these colossal stolen funds for the state,” Kpebu stated during a TV3 Keypoint discussion. The lawyer criticized the NPP government’s anti-corruption record, asserting the scandal validates voters’ decision to change administrations.

The NSS fraud represents one of Ghana’s largest public sector corruption cases in recent years, with investigators uncovering a complex network of ghost names and falsified records that siphoned funds meant for national service personnel.

Anti-corruption advocates note this case tests Ghana’s ability to not just punish graft but effectively reclaim stolen assets – a persistent challenge in high-profile corruption cases. The Attorney General’s office has yet to disclose specific recovery mechanisms being pursued alongside criminal proceedings.