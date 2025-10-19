Lawyer Predicts End to Ghana’s Two-Party Dominance

Private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu has forecast that Ghana’s entrenched two-party system will fracture within the next two decades, opening space for credible third-force candidates to reshape the nation’s electoral landscape. His prediction reflects broader observations about voter fatigue and the growing appetite for political alternatives.

Speaking on TV3 in October 2025, Kpebu stated that the New Patriotic Party and National Democratic Congress duopoly faces erosion as Ghanaians increasingly demand alternatives. “The NPP-NDC duopoly will be broken within the next 20 years. Ghanaians are getting more discerning, and the appetite for an alternative is growing,” he said.

Kpebu pointed to Alan Kyerematen, founder and leader of the United Party, as a potential catalyst for this political shift. He predicted that Kyerematen will mount a significant challenge in the 2028 presidential election, though he may not secure outright victory. Rather, Kpebu suggested, Kyerematen’s campaign will “shake the system and open the door for other credible alternatives in future elections.”

This projection follows Kpebu’s consistent messaging throughout 2025 criticizing both major parties for recycling failed political formulas. In June 2025, he called for younger leadership, arguing that Ghana has seen “enough of the old men” in presidential roles. He specifically criticized the NPP’s early 2026 flagbearer timeline as “top-down manipulation” that stifles grassroots participation. At 37 percent of Ghana’s population, young people aged 15 to 35 represent untapped electoral power that established parties have largely ignored.

Kpebu has also been scathing about corruption within both major parties, characterizing them as fundamentally similar despite their surface differences. In March 2025, he suggested that the NDC won the 2024 election not because of superior governance but because voter fatigue with NPP corruption had reached a breaking point. In June 2024, he remarked that NSS payroll fraud involving thousands of ghost workers “justifies why Ghanaians decided to kick out the NPP.”

His skepticism about the major parties extends to electoral outcomes. In July 2025, Kpebu stated definitively that the NPP has “no chance” in the 2028 election unless the NDC government performs dramatically worse than the Akufo-Addo administration. He suggested the NPP’s realistic comeback opportunity lies in 2032, not 2028.

Yet even this NDC advantage, he implied, depends on factors beyond politics. In October 2025, Kpebu warned that persistent National Investigation Bureau human rights abuses could theoretically force him to reconsider his political calculations, illustrating how institutional failures could drive voters toward alternatives.

The lawyer’s 20-year prediction aligns with observed trends in Ghanaian politics. The 2024 election showed over 1.5 million voters casting ballots for candidates outside the NPP-NDC duopoly, signaling real appetite for alternatives. The United Party, under Kyerematen, contested as an independent in 2024 and secured meaningful support in certain constituencies despite lacking the organizational infrastructure of the major parties.

Experts have long observed that Ghana’s two-party dominance reflects historical accident more than structural inevitability. The NPP and NDC grew from Ghana’s 1992 Constitutional framework, but nothing prevents voters from shifting allegiance if new candidates emerge with compelling platforms and demonstrated competence. Kpebu’s forecast suggests that 20 years may be precisely the timeframe required for a viable third force to build sufficient organizational capacity and public trust to challenge the incumbents.

Political analysts note that for Kpebu’s prediction to materialize, the third force would need to overcome substantial structural disadvantages. Major parties control state resources, established donor networks, and deep organizational roots. A credible challenger would require combination of strong leadership, distinctive policy platform, sustained funding, and crucially, a catalyzing event that crystallizes voter dissatisfaction with both major parties simultaneously.

Whether Kyerematen’s United Party becomes that catalyst remains uncertain. What seems clear from Kpebu’s analysis and broader electoral trends is that Ghana’s voters are increasingly willing to consider alternatives. The two-party duopoly, while dominant today, cannot assume permanence indefinitely.