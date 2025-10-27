Lawyer Maurice Ampaw Threatens Legal Action Against Ibrahim Mahama and Sammy Gyamfi

Private legal practitioner Maurice Ampaw has pledged to pursue legal cases against Ibrahim Mahama and National Democratic Congress (NDC) Communications Officer Sammy Gyamfi if the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) wins power.

Ampaw, a known NPP sympathizer, made the remarks during an appearance on Wontumi Radio, alleging that the current government uses the court system to target NPP members.

The lawyer controversially stated that similar tactics would be employed against the president’s brother and the NDC spokesman, reportedly saying they would be made to “keep reporting themselves” without necessarily providing evidence of crimes.

“If the government changes hands, we will deal with Ibrahim Mahama and Sammy Gyamfi,” Ampaw allegedly said during the broadcast.

Neither Ibrahim Mahama nor Sammy Gyamfi has responded to the claims. The comments come amid ongoing political tensions as Ghana approaches future electoral cycles, though no specific timeline for a change in government was provided.

Legal experts have previously warned that using judicial processes for political purposes undermines the rule of law. The remarks have sparked debate on social media about the politicization of Ghana’s justice system.

Attempts to reach both Ibrahim Mahama and Sammy Gyamfi for comment were unsuccessful at the time of publication.