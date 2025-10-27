Lawyer Martin Kpebu Secures Deal for Trasacco Over Pantang Lands

A fresh land dispute is brewing at Adenta, as property developer Trasacco Furniture Limited is alleged to be working its way through the Fifth Battalion Infantry (5BN), the Lands Commission, and other agencies to take over a large parcel of land already covered by a valid land title certificate in the name of Mr. Philip Okpoti Nai, measuring about 21 acres.

According to documents sighted and investigations conducted at the Lands Commission, the Greater Accra Regional Police Command, and the Ghana Armed Forces Headquarters, Mr. Philip Okpoti Nai is the rightful holder of Land Certificate No. GA 67766, Vol. 60, Fol. 737p.

Sources close to the case confirm that Trasacco dismissed its former lawyer, Mr. Kwame Tanor, Esq., and replaced him with Lawyer Martin Kpebu. Upon taking over, Lawyer Kpebu entered into fresh negotiations on behalf of Trasacco and pleaded for a portion of the land—measuring 15.3 acres—to be granted to his client to enable the company to execute its Akaaya Project.

Lawyer Kpebu successfully negotiated a settlement with Mr. Nai and his legal team. It was agreed that Mr. Nai would grant 15.3 acres of the land to Trasacco and retain 6 acres.

Additionally, the lawyer resolved another pending matter in which Trasacco had allegedly demolished the house of Madam Grace Durowaa. As part of the settlement, Trasacco has committed to building a new house for her.

Lawyer Martin Kpebu further advised that, in order to maintain peace in the area, all parties — Trasacco Furniture Limited, Jeleel Company Ghana Limited, and Mr. Nai — should visit the site with their independent surveyors to establish clear boundaries. The three parties met on-site last Saturday and successfully demarcated their respective boundaries.

It is believed that the Chief of Defence Staff has ordered the immediate withdrawal of the 5BN soldiers from Mr. Nai’s land. A stern warning has also been issued, indicating that any soldiers involved in land-guarding activities for Trasacco will be severely punished.

Meanwhile, the Greater Accra Regional Police Headquarters, led by DCOP Duti Tuaruka, has advised all parties to pursue peaceful resolutions to maintain harmony in the community. The police have also requested an official search report from the Lands Commission to facilitate a fair and lasting settlement.

Stakeholders say the matter serves as a test case for Ghana’s land administration reforms under the Land Act, 2020 (Act 1036). The dispute comes at a time when land ownership conflicts across Accra are on the rise, often pitting private individuals against powerful real estate companies with political and institutional influence.

In an interview, Nii Shika Sowah Gborbilor II, Chief of Okatabanman, Adentan West, and Principal Elder of the Agbawe Kplenwe Family of La (the allodial owners of the land), commended Lawyer Kpebu’s approach.

“Trasacco’s previous lawyer did not advise the company well. Advising your client to use political power and mafia tactics to take over a genuine acquisition will only result in failure. Lawyer Martin Kpebu chose the right approach, and today, the family can testify that 15.3 acres now belong to Trasacco. Dialogue is better than using force. The family welcomes peace in the community,” he said.