Lawyer Criticizes Special Prosecutor Over Ken Ofori-Atta Investigation

A private legal practitioner has sharply criticized the Office of the Special Prosecutor for its handling of a high profile corruption investigation, arguing its report is now ineffective because the primary subject has left the country. Martin Kpebu described the OSP’s findings on the SML GRA contract as too little, too late.

The criticism follows the OSP’s announcement on October 30 that it concluded its investigation into the Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Limited contract. The report named former Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta as the chief patron who supervised a deal causing a financial loss of GHC 125 million to the state. Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng stated the contract was reckless, illegal, and an unnecessary drain on public funds.

However, Kpebu expressed his displeasure in a television interview, stating the report carries little weight since Ofori Atta is now abroad. He argued the OSP should have acted sooner on the findings of investigative journalist Manasseh Azure, whose earlier report covered similar ground. Kpebu suggested the OSP should have arrested the former minister when the government changed, granting him bail with sureties and properties to prevent him from leaving.

“The key point is that Kissi Agyebeng did not have to wait to do this lengthy investigation before arresting Ofori Atta,” Kpebu stated. He believes this delay allowed the former minister to depart, which he says undermines the seriousness of the anti corruption fight. The legal practitioner is not excited by the report, lamenting that without the kingpin, the pursuit feels incomplete.