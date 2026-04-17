Lawyer Condemns Abronye DC, Baba Amando Arrests as Threat to Free Speech

A private legal practitioner has condemned the arrests of New Patriotic Party (NPP) Bono Regional Chairman Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC, and Sunyani East Communications Officer Abubakar Yakubu, also known as Baba Amando, describing the detentions as politically driven and corrosive to constitutionally protected freedoms.

Godlove Adjei Tenkorang, speaking on Angel FM in Kumasi and monitored by MyNewsGh, argued that Ghana’s constitution provides robust protections for free expression that must not be eroded through selective enforcement. “We cannot guard against freedom of expression; the Constitution makes provision for that in Articles 162, 163, and 164,” he said.

Abronye DC was apprehended by the Criminal Investigations Department on April 13, 2026, on allegations involving offensive conduct, false publication, and conduct likely to cause a breach of the peace, and is also being questioned over alleged threats directed at a judge at the Adenta Circuit Court. Baba Amando was arrested over Facebook posts alleged to have mocked President John Dramani Mahama and other public officials.

Tenkorang drew a pointed comparison to the treatment of critics during the previous administration. “If we want a politician who had been ridiculed and insulted, it is former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, but no one was arrested for statements made against him,” he said, adding that even unsubstantiated allegations against the former president had gone without legal consequence.

The lawyer warned that the effect of such arrests extends well beyond the individuals detained. “The arrest is rather inhibiting freedom of speech because people will fear arrest and may not want to communicate what they are supposed to,” he said. He also cited what he described as a double standard in how law enforcement treats political speech depending on who holds power. “All these NDC politicians made terrible commentary when the NPP was in government, but they were not arrested.”

While acknowledging that free expression carries responsibilities, Tenkorang stressed that the current pattern of arrests has tipped the balance too far toward suppression. “I understand that freedom of speech comes with obligations and duties so that people can be circumspect,” he said, before adding: “The frequent arrests are causing much more fear in the system.”

Both Abronye DC and Baba Amando were subsequently granted bail by the CID. Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin called on the police to exercise restraint and professionalism, while NPP National Organiser Henry Nana Boakye criticised the arrests as a calculated attempt by the government to divert public attention from its performance. The Ghana Police Service said investigations into the allegations remain ongoing.