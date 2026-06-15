Lawyer Backs Asset Recovery Over Jail in Fraud Cases

A private legal practitioner has argued Ghana should prioritise recovering stolen funds over imprisonment in financial crime cases, pointing to the Exim Bank fraud matter involving Chairman Wontumi.

Kwame Owusu Danso, speaking on GTV, said prison time has value in deterring future offenders but should not be the default when there is a realistic prospect of recovering misappropriated funds. Bernard Antwi Boasiako, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Ashanti Regional Chairman widely known as Wontumi, faces an Exim Bank fraud matter in which a plea bargain application has been made.

He also pushed back against claims that plea bargaining is a tool reserved for powerful or wealthy defendants.

“P-bagging [plea bargaining] is not only for the rich and the affluent,” he said, adding that the mechanism applies across all categories of offences, not only major ones.

To illustrate the point, he cited petty theft: in a negotiated outcome, a person accused of taking a chicken could return its equivalent rather than face a custodial sentence.

His broader case was that courts lose a practical option when they default to imprisonment in financial crime cases where money remains traceable. Where recovery is possible, he said, that route should not be passed over.