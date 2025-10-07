Lawyer Attacks India’s Chief Justice Over Religious Remarks

A lawyer threw his shoe at India’s Chief Justice BR Gavai inside the Supreme Court on Monday, October 6, sparking a major security breach and igniting debate about religious sensitivities in the country’s highest judicial institution.

Rakesh Kishore, identified as the attacker, was immediately detained by court staff after shouting “Sanatan’s insult will not be tolerated” before being led away by security officials. Multiple lawyers who witnessed the incident confirmed that the shoe brushed against the Chief Justice and another justice before falling behind them.

The 71-year-old lawyer’s attack stemmed from controversy surrounding remarks Chief Justice Gavai allegedly made while dismissing a public interest litigation. The petition had sought judicial intervention for reconstructing a beheaded idol of Lord Vishnu at Khajuraho temple. According to reports, the Chief Justice reportedly told the petitioner to “ask the deity himself to do something,” a comment that drew sharp criticism on social media.

Chief Justice Gavai, who has been serving as India’s 52nd Chief Justice since May 14, 2025, maintained his composure throughout the incident. Advocate Anas Tanwir, who was present in the courtroom, told the BBC that the Chief Justice remained calm and instructed lawyers to continue their arguments without distraction.

Speaking after the attack, Kishore defended his actions and claimed divine inspiration. “I did not do it; God did,” he told reporters. He added that he had been unable to sleep since September 16, when Justice Gavai made the controversial remarks about Lord Vishnu.

In a surprising turn, Delhi Police released Kishore without filing charges after the Supreme Court registry declined to press any case against him. However, his law license was suspended following the incident.

The attack drew swift condemnation from India’s political leadership. Prime Minister Narendra Modi telephoned the Chief Justice and publicly condemned the incident, stating in a post that “the attack on him earlier today in the Supreme Court” has “angered every Indian.”

Justice Gavai later addressed the controversy surrounding his original remarks, clarifying that he respects all religions, according to the Press Trust of India. The incident has raised questions about court security protocols and the intersection of religious sentiment with judicial proceedings in India’s secular democracy.

Legal experts watching the case have noted the unusual decision not to pursue charges, particularly given the gravity of an assault inside the Supreme Court. The incident occurred during regular court proceedings, with Chief Justice Gavai conducting hearings when Kishore approached the bench and removed his shoe.

This isn’t the first time Indian courts have grappled with cases involving religious sentiments and historical monuments. The petition Kishore referenced concerned a seven-foot idol allegedly damaged during historical invasions, with the petitioner arguing that authorities had failed in their restoration duties.

The attack has sparked broader discussions about the limits of religious expression in legal contexts and whether judicial remarks about religious matters, even in dismissing cases deemed frivolous, should be subject to different standards. Some legal observers have expressed concern that releasing the attacker without charges could set a troubling precedent for courtroom security.

As India’s highest judicial officer, Chief Justice Gavai’s response to continue proceedings without interruption has been praised by many in the legal community as an example of judicial temperament under pressure. The incident nonetheless highlights growing tensions around religious issues in India’s public institutions.