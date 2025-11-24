Lawyer Alleges Personal Interest Behind Afenyo Markin’s Defence of Former Chief Justice

Legal practitioner Thaddeus Sory has alleged that Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo Markin’s opposition to the removal of former Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo stems from personal interest rather than national concern, making serious claims about their relationship during an interview on the KSM Show.

Sory disclosed that Afenyo Markin featured prominently in his client’s petition seeking the Chief Justice’s removal. According to the lawyer, the petition included a substantial count mentioning the Minority Leader by name and detailing acts that formed the basis for requesting her removal from office.

The lawyer questioned how Afenyo Markin secured unprecedented judicial intervention. Sory claimed the Effutu Member of Parliament (MP) set a record by becoming the only person who, within two hours, obtained a full Supreme Court panel presided over by Justice Torkornoo to grant him orders that no court in any common law jurisdiction would provide given the scope of his application.

President John Dramani Mahama removed Justice Gertrude Torkornoo from office on September 1, 2025, following a committee’s recommendation based on findings of stated misbehaviour. She had been suspended in April 2025 after the Council of State determined a prima facie case existed.

During proceedings and afterward, Sory said people familiar with both individuals approached him with information about their relationship. These sources reportedly told him that Justice Torkornoo and Afenyo Markin are like siblings, explaining they come from the same place. The lawyer was further informed that when her father died, the Minority Leader hosted her visitors, with witnesses to this event contacting him directly.

Sory made additional allegations regarding commercial interests. He claimed that information has emerged suggesting services within the Judicial Service are linked to Afenyo Markin, with the MP allegedly rendering those services and gaining substantial commercial profits from them.

The lawyer argued that these alleged connections explain why Afenyo Markin has been more vocal than others in defending the former Chief Justice. Sory insisted the Minority Leader’s position has nothing to do with his parliamentary role but reflects personal stakes in keeping Justice Torkornoo in office.

According to Sory, Afenyo Markin convinced his parliamentary colleagues to adopt a collective stance against the removal process, framing it as a matter requiring unified opposition action. However, the lawyer maintained this presentation masks what he describes as fundamentally personal motivations.

Afenyo Markin has publicly called for the judiciary to stand together against what he described as attempts by government figures to remove the Chief Justice, urging Supreme Court justices to resist any efforts to divide their ranks. He described petitions against Justice Torkornoo as baseless and called for the judiciary, Ghana Bar Association and civil society organizations to condemn the removal process.

The Minority Leader led a protest to the Judicial Service in May 2025, describing the President’s suspension of Chief Justice Torkornoo as an attack on Ghana’s democracy and accusing the Executive of undermining judicial independence for partisan purposes. He also criticized the Council of State for what he termed failing the country by aiding the executive in the removal process.

Sory stated that had he appeared at the committee’s next sitting, he would have raised objections directly against the former Chief Justice herself. He said he would have told her that the arguments and descent into conflict were occurring because someone close to her was the plaintiff in the matter, referring specifically to Afenyo Markin.

The lawyer’s allegations add another dimension to the controversy surrounding Justice Torkornoo’s removal, which has divided political and legal opinion in Ghana. The committee that investigated petitions against her found she authorized unlawful expenditures, including covering travel expenses and per diems for her spouse and daughter through the Judicial Service.

The committee concluded such misuse of public funds constituted misbehaviour under Article 146(1) of Ghana’s 1992 Constitution. The findings related to travel expenses Justice Torkornoo incurred in September 2023, including trips to Tanzania with her husband and to the United States with her daughter.

Justice Torkornoo served as Ghana’s third female Chief Justice from June 12, 2023, until her removal on September 1, 2025. She hails from Winneba in the Central Region, the same constituency Afenyo Markin represents in Parliament.

The former Chief Justice filed applications at the ECOWAS Court of Justice seeking enforcement of her human rights, arguing the removal process violated her right to a fair hearing. The ECOWAS Court recently dismissed her application seeking an order to halt the committee’s work, ruling she failed to demonstrate urgency or imminent irreparable harm.

The controversy has sparked debate about judicial independence, constitutional processes and the relationship between the executive and judiciary in Ghana. The suspension marked the first time in Ghana’s history that a sitting Chief Justice had been suspended.

Opposition figures, including Afenyo Markin, have maintained that the removal process represents political interference in the judiciary. However, government officials defended the process as constitutional and legitimate, emphasizing that accountability applies to everyone regardless of societal standing.

Sory’s allegations about Afenyo Markin’s alleged personal and commercial interests in the matter introduce questions about motivations behind the vigorous parliamentary opposition to Justice Torkornoo’s removal. The Minority Leader has not publicly responded to these specific claims.

The lawyer’s comments came during a broader interview in which he also criticized Parliament’s vetting processes and discussed various aspects of judicial appointments and accountability mechanisms in Ghana’s constitutional framework.

Neither Afenyo Markin nor his office has issued a formal response to Sory’s allegations regarding their shared regional origins, alleged family connections, or claims about commercial interests in Judicial Service operations.