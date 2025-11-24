Law Firm Marks Ten Years with Continental Expansion

Africa Legal Associates (ALA) marked its 10th anniversary on November 18 with a high level Business Breakfast Meeting at the Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra, bringing together senior executives, top lawyers, policymakers, business leaders, development finance institutions, and partners across the continent.

Senior Partner Gabby Asare Otchere Darko highlighted the firm’s Pan African reach and commitment to world class legal services during the event themed “From Accra to Africa: Turning AfCFTA Promise into Commercial Growth for Ghanaian Companies.” He explained that the firm was founded on the conviction that Africa deserves world class legal and business advisory firms built by Africans for Africa.

From its foundation in Accra, ALA has grown into the Africa Law Practice International (ALPi) Group, with offices in ten African countries and plans underway to open in Luanda, Angola. The firm also maintains a presence in Georgetown, Guyana, serving Africa’s sixth region through the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

Otchere Darko traced the firm’s journey and paid tribute to mentors, early supporters, clients, and partners who shaped its development. He recounted events that encouraged his return to Ghana nearly 25 years ago, including advice from family, friends, and mentors, while sharing anecdotes about his early days in law school and journalism.

The Senior Partner revealed that ALA was built on a conscious decision to minimize involvement in protracted litigation, which he believes often denies clients timely justice. He described traditional litigation in Ghana as a process that frequently frustrates justice through regular adjournments and systemic delays.

“Corporate clients deserve to focus on their core business, not to spend years locked in court battles. Where possible, solving the client’s problem without litigation is also a form of justice,” Otchere Darko stated. This approach has proven instrumental in the firm’s growth trajectory.

He criticized the longstanding practice of outsourcing major African commercial transactions, some exceeding 100 million dollars, to European or American law firms that often rely on local African lawyers while retaining the bulk of fees. He argued that as Africa moves toward economic integration under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), the continent’s legal professionals must integrate and strengthen collaboration.

Otchere Darko urged African law firms to unite and build robust Pan African legal infrastructure capable of supporting the continent’s fast growing single market. He emphasized the need for lawyers to develop what he described as a continental outlook to serve clients effectively in an era defined by regional integration.

“We best serve our clients when we think beyond our borders toward a continent of 1.5 billion people. We must understand the AfCFTA, understand the conflicts among national laws, and support our clients with accurate, strategic advice so they can access the wider African market,” he explained.

The ALA co founder called for a supranational legal body to oversee regional legal matters, arguing that the lack of political will to surrender sovereignty of individual countries makes establishment of this continental legal body difficult. He referenced the African Union (AU) Charter, which makes provisions for such a body but has not materialized in 23 years.

“The sovereignty of law must sit at the supranational level. Even our Supreme Court, in terms of hierarchy, should be lower than an AU court,” Otchere Darko declared. He cited Ghana’s Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) Act, which bars foreigners from certain ventures, as an example of contradictory national laws that could hinder AfCFTA implementation.

Olasupo Shasore, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and Chairman of the ALPi Group, delivered a keynote address commending ALA on the milestone and hailing the partnership between Africa Law Practice Nigeria and ALA. He provided historical context to protectionist laws, tracing the problem back to the 17th century Treaty of Westphalia, which imposed rigid borders on individual European countries once known for criss crossing trade routes.

“We’ve come full cycle. From the time of the empire in Africa, free trade all over and then the borders came, shut us down. And now, we’ve come back to full cycle in Africa, being at the forefront as we were all those many centuries ago. And I hope this time, we won’t go backward,” Shasore stated.

He called for reorientation of the legal profession on the continent, urging deeper collaboration between Pan African law firms, responsible adoption of technology, and championing sustainability. He acknowledged the disruptive force of Artificial Intelligence but urged caution, labeling blind reliance on AI as natural stupidity.

“The most complex legal problems will not be solved by an app,” Shasore said, emphasizing the irreplaceable role of emotional intelligence and philosophical thinking in law. Otchere Darko warned of imminent lawsuits against professionals who rely on unverified AI generated advice.

Lord Marland of Odstock, Chairman of the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council (CWEIC), offered a goodwill message commending the ALA team for building such a formidable law firm within a decade. He encouraged them to take full advantage of the AfCFTA and the Commonwealth’s growing network.

ALA serves as a strategic partner of CWEIC, and Otchere Darko co chairs the Commonwealth Legal Network. The firm has received recognition in the Legal 500 Global Rankings for Corporate & Commercial, Mergers & Acquisitions, and Dispute Resolution, validating its “We get it done” philosophy.

Nana Adjoa Hackman, co founder and Managing Partner of ALA, highlighted the firm’s journey and acknowledged clients, colleagues, and partners who have provided enduring support since inception. She addressed a gathering that included senior Ghana Bar Association members led by President Efua Ghartey, business leaders, and key stakeholders from finance and legal sectors.

Hackman reflected on ALA’s growth from its early days in Labone to its current status as a globally recognized law firm. She stated that the firm operates in Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya, Côte d’Ivoire, Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda, Namibia, South Sudan, and Mauritius, with Angola soon joining the network.

The event featured panel discussions on the Ghanaian chief executive’s journey into new markets and prospects for effective enforcement and compliance in Africa’s single market agenda. Caroline Anokye, an auditor with KPMG, stressed the need for tailored advisory services that meet varied market demands across Africa during panel discussions.

Rita Agbeko, a chartered accountant with Cocoa Processing Company Plot Enterprise Ghana Limited, spoke about challenges accessing capital and necessary tools for businesses expanding across African markets. The discussions highlighted practical barriers companies face when attempting to leverage AfCFTA opportunities.

ALA was established in 2015 by Hackman and Otchere Darko as a full service corporate law firm based in Accra. The firm specializes in investment law, energy, financial services, technology, infrastructure, mergers and acquisitions, dispute resolution, and international business transactions.

The team of experienced lawyers holds qualifications to practice in Ghana and England & Wales. Combined with regional knowledge of the Economic Community of West Africa (ECOWAS) and AfCFTA, along with membership in the Commonwealth Legal Network, this enables the firm to provide integrated Ghanaian and international legal solutions.

Otchere Darko, named as one of the 50 most influential people in Africa by Africa Report in 2023, serves as founder and Executive Chairman of the Africa Prosperity Network (APN), which organizes the annual Africa Prosperity Dialogues. He also chairs the Ghana hub of CWEIC and serves as Chairman of Asaase Broadcasting Company, a multimedia organization with five radio stations in Ghana.

The Senior Partner is a solicitor, barrister, and notary trained in the United Kingdom and Ghana. He founded ALA Strategic Consult, an affiliated consultancy firm based in Georgetown, Guyana, which offers business consultancy services in the oil rich Caribbean country, linking international investors and service providers with opportunities and local partners.

Over the past decade, ALA has consolidated its Pan African vision through ALPi, a commercial law network spanning 10 African countries with growing Caribbean presence. The firm’s ambition remains clear: to build a truly integrated Pan African law firm aligned with the spirit and commercial promise of the AfCFTA.