Laurus Africa Securities Shifts Accra Office to North Ridge

Ghanaian brokerage firm Laurus Africa Securities Ltd will relocate its Accra offices effective September 1, 2025.

The company announced the move in a public notice issued on August 18th, informing clients and stakeholders of its new location.

The firm leaves its current premises for a newly established office complex at No. 2 Dr. Isert Street, North Ridge, Accra (GA-029-0014). The Beaufort Ridge Apartment serves as the nearest landmark for the new address. While the physical location changes, Laurus Africa confirmed all existing contact details remain unchanged, including phone numbers, email addresses, and website.

The relocation notice emphasized continuity for investors and partners. Clients will not need to update their records for communication channels, only the physical delivery address for documents requiring in-person handling. The company directed specific enquiries regarding the move to the Head of Listing at the Ghana Stock Exchange.

Why relocate? Businesses often seek improved facilities or better positioning within key commercial districts like North Ridge. This move places Laurus Africa firmly within Accra’s bustling financial hub.