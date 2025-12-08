Laura Iyama Crowned Virgin Girl at Rivers Iria Ceremony

Miss Laura Iyama emerged as Virgin Girl of the Year at the 2025 Iria ceremony in Ogu Kingdom, Okirika Local Government Area of Rivers State on Saturday, December 6, 2025.

The annual Iria festival represents a significant traditional rite of passage for young women in Ijaw communities. According to reports, the ceremony dates back to the 16th century and remains one of the most revered cultural practices among the Okrika people.

Iyama won the competition among several maidens and received the title of Oguapu Tonye, a prestigious recognition within the community. The title carries substantial cultural weight in Ogu Kingdom and the broader Ijaw society.

Community members praised the newly crowned winner for embodying qualities valued in Izon culture. The festival drew considerable attendance from residents and cultural observers who witnessed the traditional ceremony at the kingdom’s venue.

The Iria festival traditionally involves several stages, including a selection process and specialized preparation for participants. Young women undergo cultural education before the main ceremony that publicly marks their transition into adulthood.

Only two communities in Okrika, including Ogu, currently maintain active practice of the Iria ceremony. All ten communities historically participated, but Western education and religious influences have reduced participation over recent decades.

The festival continues to hold importance for families who value its cultural heritage. Parents present their daughters for the ceremony, which includes examinations conducted by elder women of the community to verify the maidens’ eligibility.

Qualified participants receive certificates recognizing their adult status within traditional society. The ceremony reinforces cultural bonds and preserves ancestral practices that remain central to Ijaw identity in Rivers State.

This year’s celebration attracted significant social media attention, with photographs from the event circulating widely online. The festival demonstrates ongoing commitment to maintaining indigenous traditions despite modern societal changes affecting cultural practices across Nigeria.