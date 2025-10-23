Latter-day Saints Church Donates Medical Equipment to Support KATH Renovation

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has donated essential medical equipment to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in support of the Heal Komfo Anokye Project, a major renovation initiative spearheaded by Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

The presentation ceremony, held at KATH in Kumasi, was attended by members of the Heal Komfo Anokye Project Committee, the Ashanti Regional Health Directorate, and hospital management and staff. Elder Isaac K. Morrison, Second Counsellor in the Africa West Area Presidency of the Church, described the donation as a compassionate and prayerful response to a request made by the Heal KATH Project team about a year ago.

The donated items include 10 dual ABS medicine trolleys, 20 patient monitors, 15 hydraulic patient stretchers, 30 wheelchairs, 40 drip stands, 40 cardiac tables, 34 folding bed screens, 15 electronic hospital beds, 10 bedside lockers, and 15 crash trolleys. The items are expected to enhance the hospital’s capacity to deliver quality healthcare and ease the workload on medical professionals.

Elder Morrison stated these items are not merely tools but instruments of healing, symbols of solidarity, and expressions of God’s love. He commended Otumfuo Osei Tutu II for his visionary leadership in launching the Heal KATH Project and reaffirmed the Church’s commitment to supporting the initiative.

President of the Africa West Area of the Church, Elder Alfred Kyungu, expressed appreciation for the opportunity to collaborate with KATH, noting the Church’s motivation for humanitarian work stems from its desire to live out the teachings of Jesus Christ. He acknowledged the hospital’s request for additional support and assured management the Church would prayerfully consider it.

Chief Executive Officer of KATH, Dr. Paa Kwesi Baidoo, expressed deep gratitude, describing the donation as a significant boost to the hospital’s operations and ongoing renovation efforts. He disclosed the donation would have been difficult to obtain without the Church’s intervention, noting the hospital would otherwise have had to rely on its limited resources.

Dr. Baidoo appealed for continued partnership and announced that a section of the renovated hospital block would be dedicated to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Ashanti Regional Health Director, Dr. Fred Adomako Boateng, commended the Church for its generosity, noting the donation would significantly enhance healthcare delivery in the region.