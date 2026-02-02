Latin American Universities Lead Global AI Adoption as Students Demand Better Training

Over 30,000 students and faculty across Latin America are using artificial intelligence tools regularly, surpassing global adoption rates but raising urgent questions about educational quality and fairness, according to a major regional survey released Monday.

The Digital Education Council AI in Higher Education Latin America Survey 2026 gathered responses from 22,941 students and 7,319 faculty members across 29 institutions in the region, making it the largest study of its kind. The research reveals that 92 percent of Latin American students now use AI in their studies, compared to 86 percent globally in 2024.

Faculty adoption reached 79 percent, marking an 18 percentage point increase from the 61 percent recorded in the council’s 2025 global survey. ChatGPT emerged as the dominant tool, with 88 percent of students using the platform, followed by Google Gemini at 50 percent.

Alessandro Di Lullo, chief executive officer of the Digital Education Council, and Daniel Bielik, president, said the findings challenge assumptions about technology adoption in emerging markets. The organization partnered with Tecnológico de Monterrey and the Institute for the Future of Education to conduct the research.

Despite widespread usage, the survey uncovered significant literacy gaps. Nearly half of all students struggle with basic AI understanding, while 65 percent worry the technology encourages shallow learning that discourages critical thinking and creativity. More than half expressed concern about data privacy and fairness in AI based assessment.

The research found that 57 percent of students expect institutions to offer more AI literacy courses, yet only 30 percent believe their universities effectively integrate AI tools to meet expectations. Among faculty, the picture appears equally challenging, with just 30 percent agreeing their institutions provide sufficient resources for AI literacy development.

Faculty members identified lack of knowledge as the primary barrier to adoption, with 50 percent of non users citing uncertainty about implementation. However, sentiment remains largely positive, with 72 percent of Latin American faculty expressing favorable views toward AI in education, compared to 57 percent globally.

The survey highlighted a disconnect between institutional policies and stakeholder engagement. Sixty three percent of students expect involvement in AI related decisions, but only 34 percent report that institutions actively seek their feedback. Among faculty, 40 percent expressed uncertainty about whether their voices influence AI guidelines.

Participating institutions spanned nine countries, including major universities in Mexico, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Ecuador, and Puerto Rico. The research covered topics ranging from AI literacy assessment to policy governance and future workforce preparation.

The study revealed that 76 percent of faculty anticipate significant or transformative changes to their roles, though only 12 percent view AI as a threat to employment. Nearly half believe assignment redesign is necessary to maintain academic integrity, while 52 percent see urgent need for complete overhaul of student evaluation methods.

The Digital Education Council framework assessed AI literacy across five dimensions: understanding AI and data, critical thinking and judgment, ethical and responsible use, human centricity, and domain expertise. Results showed current competency levels falling below recommended mastery standards across all measured areas.

Mobile access dominates student technology use, with 84 percent relying on phones compared to 61 percent using laptops. Students primarily deploy AI for information searches at 65 percent, generating ideas at 61 percent, and writing assistance at 47 percent.

The research identified workforce readiness as a critical concern, with 73 percent of students expecting to use AI in future careers. However, confidence varies sharply based on literacy levels, with 77 percent of high literacy students feeling prepared compared to significant uncertainty among those with limited AI knowledge.

Faculty see greatest potential for AI in developing critical thinking at 52 percent, creative thinking at 52 percent, and problem solving at 49 percent. Most prefer actively teaching AI use in classes while encouraging student applications, though 28 percent support using AI for instruction while prohibiting student use.

The report emphasized that senior faculty show no greater resistance to AI adoption than younger colleagues, with usage rates varying by only seven percentage points between instructors with over 20 years experience and those with less.

Concerns about academic integrity remain pronounced, with 61 percent of students worried that classmate misuse could create unfair advantages. Faculty expressed similar concerns, with 76 percent troubled by potential over reliance on AI and 78 percent questioning students’ ability to critically evaluate AI generated output.

The survey was conducted between late 2025 and early 2026, building on previous Digital Education Council studies including the Global AI Student Survey 2024 and Global AI Faculty Survey 2025. The organization publishes monthly reports and executive briefings for member institutions on digital transformation in higher education.