Latest Poll Shows NDC Candidate Leading in Kpandai Race

A fresh poll by Global InfoAnalytics places National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate Daniel Nsala Wakpal ahead in the suspended Kpandai parliamentary election rerun, reversing an earlier trend that favored his rival.

The survey conducted between December 26 and 27, 2025, shows Wakpal at 50.7 percent while New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate Matthew Nyindam garnered 48.7 percent. The poll sampled 1,016 voters with a 99 percent confidence level and a margin of error of plus or minus 3.9 percent, according to pollster Mussa Dankwa.

The latest findings represent a shift from an earlier baseline survey released December 14, which put Nyindam at 50 percent voter support ahead of Wakpal’s 46 percent. That first poll, which sampled voters between December 11 and 13, showed the race was statistically tied due to the margin of error.

The Supreme Court on December 16 ordered the Electoral Commission (EC) to suspend all arrangements for the parliamentary election rerun scheduled for December 30, 2025. A five-member panel presided over by Justice Gabriel Pwamang held that the order was necessary to prevent the EC from overreaching the court as it considers a pending certiorari application filed by Nyindam.

The case has been adjourned to January 13, 2026.

In November 2025, the High Court in Tamale annulled the 2024 parliamentary election results for the Kpandai Constituency and ordered a rerun of the entire election. Justice Emmanuel Brew Plange held that the election was flawed with widespread irregularities and ordered a rerun within 30 days. The judgment followed a petition filed by Wakpal challenging the election.

The court directed that its processes be posted at Wakpal’s residence and served through his WhatsApp line, the Tamale High Court, and Supreme Court notice boards within seven days. The court earlier instructed counsel to verify whether Wakpal’s phone number was active by sending mobile money. When 500 cedis was sent, the transaction went through, confirming the line was active.

Lawyer Gary Nimako Marfo argued that the High Court, Commercial Division in Tamale, wrongfully assumed jurisdiction over the petition filed by Wakpal. He maintained the parliamentary election petition filed on January 25, 2025, was invalid and could not have properly invoked the High Court’s jurisdiction.

The Supreme Court’s intervention has effectively halted what would have been a closely watched electoral contest in the Northern Region constituency. The final ruling in January 2026 will determine whether the rerun proceeds or whether Nyindam’s challenge succeeds in overturning the High Court decision.